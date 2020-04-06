Telangana CM favours extension of national lockdown

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 beyond April 14, saying it was essential to save the lives of people. The TRS supremo said it would be difficult to contain the spread of the virus in view of the country's "poor health infrastructure".

"I am for the lockdown of the country furthermore after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot recover lives. We cannot recover the lives of the people," he told reporters here.

The country's only weapon against the coronavirus was lockdown, he said..

