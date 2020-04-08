Left Menu
400 Mizos stranded outside state, facing hardships: Mizoram MP

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:39 IST
Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Lalrosanga on Wednesday said that 400 Mizos are stranded across the country due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and are facing severe hardships. The state government has so far identified 400 people who are stranded in 30 states and union territories, Lalrosanga told PTI.

Most of the stranded persons are students, private firm employees, patients and their attendants, he said. The MP said he has received many distress calls from students and people working in private firms, beauty parlours and spas.

Many stranded Mizos are fearing to step out of their houses to buy essential commodities due to fear of racist attacks, he said. "In some places, Mizos are taunted and called coronavirus," Lalrosanga said.

He said many private firm employees have not been paid their salaries and are facing severe financial problems and food shortage but landlords are asking for rents. The state government is making effort to provide accommodation to stranded people in Mizoram Houses, he said.

The Mizos residing in places where a Mizoram House or a Mizo welfare committee is absent are facing more troubles, Lalrosanga said. The state government had earlier asked people from Mizoram, who are stranded in various parts of the country, to stay where they are.

A theology student in Bengaluru said his landlord has been demanding room rent despite being requested for some time as he has spent all his money and his family is unable to send money due to the lockdown. He said the authorities of the Mizoram House in Bengaluru have told him that there were no rooms in the facility.

The student urged the Mizoram government to take steps to ensure the return of the stranded persons to their homes. Another student, Lalhmangaiha, who lives with seven friends, said they are unable to move out of their house as people are taunting them and calling them coronavirus.

Lalfakzuali, a hotel management student in Lucknow, said he is not able to even go to the grocery shops as other people give him disdainful looks. On the other hand, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana told PTI that the state government has not yet evolved any plan to bring back the stranded Mizos during the lockdown.

"We are closely monitoring them but we are unable to do anything at the moment as all flight and train services have been suspended due to the lockdown," he said. Earlier in the day, state Congress president Lalthanhawla wrote to Chief Minister Zoramthanga urging him to extend assistance to the stranded Mizos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

