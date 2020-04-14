Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brightest supernova ever seen discovered, scientists say

PTI | Boston | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:17 IST
Brightest supernova ever seen discovered, scientists say

Scientists say they have discovered the brightest, most energetic, and likely most massive supernova -- a powerful and luminous stellar explosion -- ever identified. SN2016aps may have formed as the result of the merging of two massive stars prior to the explosion, according to researchers, including those from the Harvard University in the US.

The explosion energy of SN2016aps was ten times that of a normal-sized supernova, they said. "SN2016aps is spectacular in several ways," said Edo Berger, Harvard University professor and co-author on the research paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"Not only is it brighter than any other supernova we have ever seen, but it has several properties and features that make it rare in comparison to other explosions of stars in the universe," Berger said. The team first identified the supernova in 2016 using data from the Panoramic Survey Telescopes and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS).

This transient astronomical event occurs during the last evolutionary stages of a massive star or when a white dwarf is triggered into runaway nuclear fusion. A four-year follow-up study tracked its slow evolution and significant energy release.

Archival images retrieved during the study revealed a rising light curve dating back to December 2015, allowing the team to better understand the nature and explosion of the supernova. In a typical supernova, radiation in visible light accounts for just one per cent of the total explosion energy.

In SN2016aps, the explosion energy is unprecedented, and the supernova radiated an energy that makes it outshine normal supernova explosions by 500 times, the researchers said. "The intense energy output of this supernova pointed to an incredibly massive star progenitor. At birth, this star was at least 100 times the mass of our Sun," said Berger.

Scientists don't believe the explosion got that big on its own. "Spectroscopic observations during the followup study revealed a restless history for the progenitor star," said Matt Nicholl, of the University of Birmingham in the UK and lead author of the study.

"We determined that in the final years before it exploded, the star shed a massive shell of gas as it violently pulsated. "The collision of the explosion debris with this massive shell led to the incredible brightness of the supernova. It essentially added fuel to the fire," Nicholl said.

SN2016aps also held another surprise for scientists: high levels of hydrogen gas. Massive stars typically lose the majority of their hydrogen to stellar winds long before they begin pulsating.

"That SN2016aps held onto its hydrogen prompted us to theorise that two less massive stars had merged together, since lower mass stars hold onto their hydrogen for longer," said Berger. "The new star, borne of the merger, was heavy with hydrogen and also high enough in mass to trigger pair instability," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

India Inc stands by lockdown extension call; seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy

India Inc on Tuesday said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.&#160; Earlier in the day, ...

Weakness in tiles industry to exacerbate due to COVID-19: Report

The continuation of lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country is likely to exacerbate the weakness in the tiles industry following low global demand and a prevailing weak domestic demand scenario, according to a report. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 119,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally of official figures.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open httpstmsnrt.rs3aIRuz7 i...

Mexico-Trump oil deal raises question: At what cost?

Mexicos leader has incurred a debt with U.S. President Donald Trump by accepting U.S. help to end a standoff over global oil cuts, triggering concern the American president will in return make the country pay on issues like migration and se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020