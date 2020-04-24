Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals Artificial Intelligence can categorise cancer risk of lung nodules

Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence strategy that can correctly assess and categorise suspicious indeterminate pulmonary nodules (IPNs).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:47 IST
Study reveals Artificial Intelligence can categorise cancer risk of lung nodules
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence strategy that can correctly assess and categorise suspicious indeterminate pulmonary nodules (IPNs). When compared to the conventional risk models clinicians currently use, the algorithm developed by the team of researchers in a very large dataset (15,693 nodules) reclassified IPNs into low-risk or high-risk categories in over a third of cancers and benign nodules.

The study was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine "These results suggest the potential clinical utility of this deep learning algorithm to revise the probability of cancer among IPNs aiming to decrease invasive procedures and shorten time to diagnosis," said Pierre Massion, MD, Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair in Medicine at Vanderbilt University, the study's lead author.

Currently, clinicians refer to guidelines issued by the American College of Radiology and the American College of Chest Physicians. Adherence to these guidelines can be variable, and how patient cases are classified can be subjective. With the goal of providing clinicians with an unbiased assessment tool, the researchers developed an algorithm based on datasets from the National Lung Screening Trial, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Oxford University Hospital. Their study is the first to validate a risk stratification tool on multiple independent cohorts and to show reclassification performance that is significantly superior to existing risk models. With IPNs, clinicians are often faced with the dilemma of weighing whether to advise a patient to undergo an invasive surgical procedure, which may be unnecessary, against a watch and wait for strategy, which may result in delaying needed cancer treatment. A definitive diagnosis of an IPN can take up to two years.

Better assessment tools are needed by clinicians as screenings for patients at risk for lung cancer increase. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and globally. The overall five-year survival rate is 21.7%, but it is much greater (92%) for those patients who receive an early diagnosis of stage IA1 non-small cell cancer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Spains daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, with 367 registered in the previous 24 hours, as the government prepared criteria to ease one of Europes strictest lockdowns from next month. The new deaths ...

When Saqlain Mushtag sledged Sachin only to never sledge him again

Sachin Tendulkar and Saqlain Mushtaq were involved in umpteen intense battles in the 90s but one such duel left the star Pakistan off-spinner deeply embarrassed. In one of his early battles with Tendulkar during the Sahara Cup in Canada,...

Pandemic brings gloom to Muslims marking month of Ramzan

Millions of Muslims in Asia on Friday started the holiest month on the Islamic calendar under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions, deepening their anxiety over the disease. For many, Ramzan is a time to get closer to God,...

UK Opposition to review impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities

The UKs Opposition Labour Party on Friday announced a review into the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys minority ethnic populations, including those of Indian-origin. Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer hosted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020