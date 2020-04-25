Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel bemoans lack of rain as Germany fears for its forests

Reuters | Gummersbach | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:04 IST
Merkel bemoans lack of rain as Germany fears for its forests
On Germany's annual "Day of the Tree", Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video message to highlight a growing threat from climate change. Image Credit: Flickr

Germany's forests, covering a third of its territory and as much a part of its cultural landscape as its physical one, are in danger. On Germany's annual "Day of the Tree", Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video message to highlight a growing threat from climate change.

The last two exceptionally hot and dry summers have weakened millions of trees, undermining their defences against the bark beetle, which can be fatal to ancient woodlands. And after an exceptionally dry April, with summer still two months away, a forest fire has already had to be put out near the town of Gummersbach in western Germany this week.

"We're already noticing these days that it's not raining enough in many areas of Germany," Merkel said. Danny Ohnesorge, head of the Association of the German Wood Industry, told German radio there had been only 5% of the usual rainfall in April and that, if the drought continued, trees could die en masse.

Concern has been mounting in recent years about the impact of climate change on Germany's heavily forested landscapes, scene of many of its Romantic myths, legends and fairy tales. Ursula Heinen-Esser, environment minister of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said the soil had been wet enough until the beginning of March.

"Within a few weeks, it's completely reversed, and we're now dealing with drought," she said. "It'll also have a major impact on the forest and on bark beetle infestation." There is always an increased risk of forest fires in spring from the dry, dead leaves lying on the ground before new plants grow, but it is particularly acute this year, said Mathias Niesar from the state's forest and climate protection team.

"This is an extremely explosive situation, where really just a few sparks or a spark can be enough to cause such a catastrophe here," he told Reuters television.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Transporters seek govt intervention for relief amid lockdown

Transporters body AIMTC on Saturday sought the government intervention for relief measures, including extension of e-way bill validity till May 15, saying their problems are increasingly getting aggravated. All India Motor Transport Congres...

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020