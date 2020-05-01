Earthquake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria's capital

Earthquake with 4.5 magnitude felt in Bulgaria's capitalPTI | Sofia | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:53 IST
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook central Bulgaria on Friday but there were no reports of any injuries or damage
The quake occurred just after 2 p.m. local time (1101 GMT) in the Balkan nation. Its epicenter was 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Bulgaria's second-largest city of Plovdiv at a shallow depth of two kilometers (slightly over one mile), according to the National Geophysical Institute
The temblor was followed by a series of minor aftershocks and was felt in the capital, Sofia, and elsewhere in the Balkan country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bulgaria
- Balkan
- Plovdiv
- NSA
- National Geophysical Institute
ALSO READ
Bulgarian capital Sofia sealed off to contain spread of coronavirus
Bulgaria's Roma fear coronavirus lockdowns leave them with no means to live
Soccer-Bulgaria coach given six-month contract extension
Pirates seize Portugal-flagged ship off Benin, kidnap crew -Bulgaria
Rights group criticises quarantine of Roma settlements in Bulgaria and Slovakia