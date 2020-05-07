Left Menu
Development News Edition

WIHG finds seasonal advancement in 220 surge-type glaciers in Karakoram Range

‘Surging’ or ‘Surge-type’ glaciers are a certain type of glaciers that have shown advancement in volume and length over a period of time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:19 IST
WIHG finds seasonal advancement in 220 surge-type glaciers in Karakoram Range
Assessment and regular monitoring of surge-type glaciers of Karakoram have been a daunting task. Because in the conventional method, it required a ground-level assessment of subglacial flows.  Image Credit: ANI

Scientists from Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology(WIHG), Dehradun an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology have found a seasonal advancement in 220 surge-type glaciers in the Karakoram Range of Ladakh through a detailed assessment of some major surging glaciers of the Karakoram range using satellite images and thermal data. 'Surging' or 'Surge-type' glaciers are a certain type of glaciers that have shown advancement in volume and length over a period of time.

The behaviour of these glaciers, which represent 40% of the total glaciated area of the Karakoram goes against the normal trend of considerable reduction in volume and length of most glaciers in the Himalaya in recent decades.

Surging of glaciers is potentially catastrophic as it can lead to the destruction of villages, roads and bridges. It can also advance across a river valley and form an ice-dammed lake. These lakes can form catastrophic outburst floods. Therefore, monitoring of glacier surges, ice-dammed lake formation, and drainage is of paramount importance.

Assessment and regular monitoring of surge-type glaciers of Karakoram have been a daunting task. Because in the conventional method, it required a ground-level assessment of subglacial flows. Keeping these challenges in mind, a team of Scientists from WIHG led by Dr Rakesh Bhambri, carried out a detailed assessment of some major surging glaciers of the Karakoram range using of multi-temporal and multi-sensor satellite images (Landsat 8 OLI, ASTER and Sentinel-2), Digital Elevation Models (DEM) and thermal data.

The scientists focused on the Shispare and Muchuhar glaciers, former tributaries of the once larger Hasanabad Glacier situated in Hunza Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. In the 20th century, ground surveys and maps suggested that the two tributaries Shispare and Muchuhar retreated and had separated into distinct glaciers by 1954. In 2017–2019, a surge of Shispare Glacier, a former tributary of the once larger Hasanabad Glacier (Hunza region), dammed the proglacial river of Muchuhar Glacier, which formed an ice-dammed lake and generated a small Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The team detected three major surges from 1973 to 2019 using satellite images. Surge movement produced the highest recorded Karakoram glacier surface flow rate and resulted in a glacier frontal advance of around 1500 m. According to the study, the recent active phase of the Shispare surge began in April 2018, showed two surface flow maxima in June 2018 and May 2019, and terminated following a GLOF on 22–23 June 2019. The team inferred that surge during winter is more hydrological controlled due to staggered subglacial flow and low amount of meltwater. The surging terminates in summer due to channelized flow of meltwater and considerable heterogeneity in movement is also observed during summer and springtimes.

The Surge-type glaciers oscillate between brief (months to years) rapid flow and lengthy (tens to hundreds of years) slow flow or stagnation, which are called the 'active' (or 'surge') and 'quiescent' phases, respectively. This unsteady glacier flow makes it difficult to accurately assess individual glacier mass balances using in-situ observations because of the uncertain outcomes. Subglacial processes and conditions like amount of debris, distribution of stored water, and temperature gradient are crucial to understanding the diversity of surge-types and surge-like behavioural spectrum. However, such information has been rare or unknown in the Karakoram, because ground-based observations are difficult to acquire.

The study published in the journal Nature, Scientific Reports will help to understand the diversity of glacial behaviour and help make accurate assessments of individual glacier mass balances for disaster planning and management.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vizag gas leak: Company would be asked to explain, says AP Industries Minister

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy on Thursday said the state government is airlifting 500 kg of inhibitors as a foolproof safety measure to neutralize the chemical substances in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. The comp...

Germany to apply 'emergency brake' if virus rebounds

Germanys public health agency has cautiously welcomed the emergency brake agreed to by federal and state authorities should coronavirus cases rebound, but warned that the pandemic is far from over. Lars Schaade, deputy head of the Robert Ko...

Boiler explodes at thermal plant in TN, 8 sustain burn injuries

A boiler at an NLC India thermal power plant exploded here on Thursday leading to a brief spurt of blaze causing serious burn injuries to two contract workers and comparatively milder wounds to six others, who have been hospitalised, an off...

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri.

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020