Science News Roundup: NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact; Statins may help older coronavirus patients avoid symptoms

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Statins may help older coronavirus patients avoid symptoms; COVID-19 more than respiratory illness

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Statins may help protect frail older people from severe COVID-19 symptoms 'Star Trek, not Star Wars:'

NASA releases basic principles for moon exploration pact

NASA on Friday set the stage for a global debate over the basic principles governing how humans will live and work on the moon, as it released the main tenets of an international pact for moon exploration called the Artemis Accords. The accords seek to establish 'safety zones' that would surround future moon bases to prevent what the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration called "harmful interference" from rival countries or companies operating in close proximity.

