Left Menu
Development News Edition

FROM THE FIELD: Nature ‘strongest ally’ to building sustainable planet

The southeast Asian nation is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and 20-05-2020-UNDP-Malaysia.jpghome to a number of indigenous peoples and communities who over millennia have managed and cared for natural resources.

UN | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:52 IST
FROM THE FIELD: Nature ‘strongest ally’ to building sustainable planet
Ahead of International Day for Biological Diversity, marked annually on 22 May read more here about how Malaysia’s rich biodiversity and biological resources are generating economic and social benefits to not just local communities but also the nation. Image Credit: ANI

Nature is humankind's 'strongest ally' to help build a sustainable planet, according to a Malaysian biodiversity expert, whose organization is supported by the UN Development Programme, (UNDP).

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wilson Baya Dandot told UNDP how indigenous communities in Malaysia can share their traditional knowledge of how to use local plants to provide food, medicine and sustain thriving local economies whilst protecting the natural environment.

The southeast Asian nation is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world and 20-05-2020-UNDP-Malaysia.jpg home to a number of indigenous peoples and communities who over millennia have managed and cared for natural resources.

Ahead of International Day for Biological Diversity, marked annually on 22 May read more here about how Malaysia's rich biodiversity and biological resources are generating economic and social benefits to not just local communities but also the nation.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CBI files chargesheet in Yogesh Gowda murder case in Karnataka

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the case relating to the killing of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda, before a court in Dharwad. Gowda, a BJP Zilla panchayat member, was murdered on June 15, 2016 in front of a gym in Saptap...

Amphan hits 45 lakh in Odisha; Patnaik seeks house damage report in 7 days

Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, officials said on Thursday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked them to submit report on damage to crops and houses within stipulated time. ...

COVID-19 tally rises to 146 in Uttarakhand

Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday in a record single-day spike since the return of migrants began in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146. The number of active cases in the hill ...

Bihar reports 10th COVID-19 fatality; infection tally reaches 1,987

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar soared to 1,987 on Thursday, when 211 people tested positive for the coronavirus, as the health department declared a 55-year-old man, who died at a hospital two days ago, as the states tenth fata...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020