Earthquake hits New Delhi, Sonipat and nearby cities

Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of India's capital New Delhi and nearby cities including Sonipat around 9:08 PM on Friday. No damage has been reported so far.

The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 4.6, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC.

Twitter was flooded with posts about the earthquake in New Delhi, Sonipat, and nearby cities.

Heard very strong #earthquake in Delhi . Stay very safe my people ! Sending positive vibes and energies. Hope no injuries or loss of lives — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) May 29, 2020

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 and Depth 3.3km strikes near 16km East-SouthEast of Rohtak, Haryana.#Earthquake https://t.co/tVXaD6Aaxn pic.twitter.com/M3i9HBkY8B — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 29, 2020

Notably, this is the fifth earthquake in New Delhi since April 12. Earlier this month, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 and one of magnitude 3.4 hit India's capital. The city also has 2 earthquakes on April 12 and April 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7 respectively.