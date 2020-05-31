Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha alerts farmers of possible locust invasion

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:29 IST
Odisha alerts farmers of possible locust invasion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Sunday alerted farmers about a possible locust invasion in the state and advised them to take precautions, while stressing that there is no reason to panic. There is a likelihood of Odisha becoming victim to locusts, which have attacked states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have been asked to remain alert, state Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said. Stressing that there is no reason to panic, the minister told PTI the state government as well as the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) have already issued advisory for dealing with any locust invasion.

As per the latest information, the migratory pests are likely to enter west Odisha districts such as Sundergarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Bolangir and cause damage to vegetable plantations and trees, he said. Necessary measures were being taken to create awareness among the farmers, while the movement of swarms of locusts will be closely monitored at district and block levels, Sahoo said.

Dean of Directorate of Extension Education under OUAT L M Gadnayak said steps were being taken to issue standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with possible invasion of locusts. As per indications from the Centre and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), locust swarms are likely to reach Odisha in June and may affect crops in several areas, particularly in the western region.

Desert locusts, mostly found in East Africa, eat crops and the green part of trees. Plenty of rainfall in East Africa has helped the insects breed and multiply. These insects have entered Iran, Pakistan and now several states in India. The minister said though Odisha has not encountered any locust attack in recent years, the government is prepared to deal with any situation.

Farmers residing in areas bordering other states have been advised to remain alert and and take steps suggested by the OUAT and the government, he said. Sahoo said the farmers have been advised to spray 200 litres of a solution of five per cent neem seed kernel per acre of land during the afternoon to prevent locust attack. They can also prepare a solution by adding 300PPM neem insecticide in 200 litres of water and spray it on the crop, he said.

The OUAT, in its advisory to farmers, has also asked them to follow the neem-based treatment. It further said that farmers can beat tin cans to drive away the locusts. Farmers can wield branches full of thorns to avoid locust attack. The OUAT advisory stated that farmers can spread polythene sheets under trees with locusts in the evening and shake them hard so that the insects fall on the sheets. They can then collect these locusts and put them in kerosene mixed water to kill them.

Since locusts stop movement and settle on vegetation after evening, the farmers can also hit branches of trees and crops to remove the insects and destroy them by setting fire.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EA Sports postpones first look at 'Madden NFL 21'

EA Sports postponed Mondays first look at the Madden NFL 21 video game in response to the unrest over the death of George Floyd. Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but were not going to do that now, the compan...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticized Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...

Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19

Ahead of Unlock 1, the Maharashtra government-issued standard operating procedure SOP, including a list of general guidelines for the media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19. The guidelines include sanitisation of offices prior...

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020