Rajasthan: Locusts continue to travel from across the border at Jaisalmer

Swarms of locusts continue to cross the India-Pakistan border at Jaisalmer.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:29 IST
Locusts continue to cross the border at Jaisalmer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Swarms of locusts continue to cross the India-Pakistan border at Jaisalmer. The locusts were controlled by spraying insecticides in the Jaisalmer city on Sunday evening for eleven and a half hours, but the locust swarm was seen again near Ramdevra in Pokhran tehsil of Jaisalmer on Monday.

The locals of Jaisalmer and adjoining areas are facing problems as the locusts are damaging their crops. Effective efforts continue to be made by the locust control teams to control the locust swarms. Locust control officer Rajesh Kumar, posted in Jaisalmer, told ANI, "The efforts are underway to effectively control these present locust groups and effective efforts are being made by the government in the wake of a possible major attack of locusts in the coming months of June and July."

"In this context, the first consignment of imported equipment from abroad is likely to be received in June and the remaining consignment in July. Currently, drones are spraying insecticides in Rajasthan, and if needed, helicopters will also be used to spray insecticides," he added. Locust swarms from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to standing cotton crops and vegetables, a spokesperson of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had earlier said. Rajasthan is the most affected state, the spokesperson informed.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

