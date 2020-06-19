CSIR receives over 16,000 applications for Summer Research Training Programme

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has received an overwhelming response by way of over 16,000 applications from all across the country for its Summer Research Training Programme (CSIR-SRTP). It is informed by Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), based in Jorhat, Assam.

Dr Sastry was speaking on the occasion of the curtain raiser of CSIR-SRTP (2020) hosted by CSIR-NEIST, the coordinating institute of the programme. The event was inaugurated online by Dr Shekhar C. Mande, Director General (DG) of CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.

"The concept of this online Summer Research Training Programme started budding with the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the academic scenario throughout the country into the doldrums. To dissolve the lull created by the pandemic in the academics of the nation and to uplift the constructive spirit among the students' fraternity of the country, Dr Shekhar C. Mande has given the mandate to CSIR-NEIST to conceptualize this programme, which is happening for the first time in the academic history of India", said Dr G. Narahari Sastry.

The last date of receiving the applications was extended from 5 June to 8 June 2020. Dr Sastry lauded the dedicated team of CSIR-NEIST for accomplishing the Herculean task of processing the plethora of applications on war-footing in a span of two days and then having the list of shortlisted candidates declared by 10 June 2020.

Dr Sastry concluded by saying that the best of the innovation in science and technology have come about during the times of war, pandemic, and natural disasters. Therefore, this pandemic has posed a challenge and given an opportunity to science and technology to give its best.

