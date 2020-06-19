Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR receives over 16,000 applications for Summer Research Training Programme

Dr Sastry was speaking on the occasion of the curtain raiser of CSIR-SRTP (2020) hosted by CSIR-NEIST, the coordinating institute of the programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:55 IST
CSIR receives over 16,000 applications for Summer Research Training Programme
Dr Sastry concluded by saying that the best of the innovation in science and technology have come about during the times of war, pandemic, and natural disasters. Image Credit: ANI

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has received an overwhelming response by way of over 16,000 applications from all across the country for its Summer Research Training Programme (CSIR-SRTP). It is informed by Dr G. Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), based in Jorhat, Assam.

Dr Sastry was speaking on the occasion of the curtain raiser of CSIR-SRTP (2020) hosted by CSIR-NEIST, the coordinating institute of the programme. The event was inaugurated online by Dr Shekhar C. Mande, Director General (DG) of CSIR, and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.

"The concept of this online Summer Research Training Programme started budding with the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the academic scenario throughout the country into the doldrums. To dissolve the lull created by the pandemic in the academics of the nation and to uplift the constructive spirit among the students' fraternity of the country, Dr Shekhar C. Mande has given the mandate to CSIR-NEIST to conceptualize this programme, which is happening for the first time in the academic history of India", said Dr G. Narahari Sastry.

The last date of receiving the applications was extended from 5 June to 8 June 2020. Dr Sastry lauded the dedicated team of CSIR-NEIST for accomplishing the Herculean task of processing the plethora of applications on war-footing in a span of two days and then having the list of shortlisted candidates declared by 10 June 2020.

Dr Sastry concluded by saying that the best of the innovation in science and technology have come about during the times of war, pandemic, and natural disasters. Therefore, this pandemic has posed a challenge and given an opportunity to science and technology to give its best.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre will have to take hard-headed decisions, says BJD ahead of all-party meet

Ahead of the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, Biju Janata Dal BJD leader Pinaki Mishra on Friday said that the Centre will have to take some hard-headed decis...

COVID-19: Office rentals may dip 5-10 pc on lower demand

Global property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW has projected that office rentals might drop 5-10 per cent on lower demand for office space from corporates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease will h...

Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt -report

Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut ...

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer saidSingh and an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020