Ring of fire seen in Gharsana of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district

Astronomers from Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi and other places arrived in Gharsana to watch one of the clearest "ring of fire" solar eclipses of the year, Govind Dadhich of Jaipur's Astronomer Society said. An almost similar view was seen in 11-P (Pathroda) and Suratgarh of Sriganganagar, where people witnessed stars shining in the middle of the day, he said.

PTI | Bikaner/Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:27 IST
The annular solar eclipse was seen from Gharsana in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday where a number of sky gazers had gathered to witness the rare celestial event in which the Sun looks like a ring of fire. The annular phase started taking shape around 10.15 am and was at its peak around 11.48 am. The annular shape lasted for 39 seconds. Astronomers from Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi and other places arrived in Gharsana to watch one of the clearest "ring of fire" solar eclipses of the year, Govind Dadhich of Jaipur's Astronomer Society said.

An almost similar view was seen in 11-P (Pathroda) and Suratgarh of Sriganganagar, where people witnessed stars shining in the middle of the day, he said. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and all the three celestial bodies are aligned. An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire. Assistant Director of Jaipur's B M Birla Planetarium, Sandip Bhattacharya, said a partial solar eclipse was witnessed in Jaipur from 10.15 am to 1.44 pm.

He said no arrangements were made for viewing the eclipse at the B M Birla Planetarium campus this time due to the COVID-19 situation..

