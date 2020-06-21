Purification of deities' idols takes place in Kanpur after solar eclipse ends

After the solar eclipse period ended earlier today, purification of deities' idols took place at the temples in Kanpur. "After the solar eclipse period ended, purification of idols of deities with Gangajal, milk, curd and perfume was performed at all temples in Kanpur," Mahant Anup of Vaibhav Lakshmi temple said.

"At the Vaibhav Lakshmi temple, idols of Lord Ganesh and Lakshmi were purified while observing all the rules," he added. It was the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. (ANI)