Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Odisha

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha.

ANI | Rayagada (Odisha) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:14 IST
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit the area at 16:40 hours today. (ANI)

