Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Odisha

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha.ANI | Rayagada (Odisha) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:14 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit the area at 16:40 hours today. (ANI)
