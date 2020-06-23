Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Maharashtra
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale occurred 129 km South of Akola in Maharashtra.ANI | Akola (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:08 IST
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit the area at 17:28 hours today. (ANI)
