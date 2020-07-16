An Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-07-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:58 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 07:40 am today. (ANI)
