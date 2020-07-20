Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals 'love hormone' oxytocin could be used to treat cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's

In recent research, scientists looked at oxytocin, a hormone that is conventionally known for its role in the female reproductive system and in inducing the feelings of love and well-being--as a possible element to treat cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:50 IST
Study reveals 'love hormone' oxytocin could be used to treat cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In recent research, scientists looked at oxytocin, a hormone that is conventionally known for its role in the female reproductive system and in inducing the feelings of love and well-being--as a possible element to treat cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder in which the nerve cells (neurons) in a person's brain and the connections among them degenerate slowly, causing severe memory loss, intellectual deficiencies, and deterioration in motor skills and communication.

One of the main causes of Alzheimer's is the accumulation of a protein called amyloid b (Ab) in clusters around neurons in the brain, which hampers their activity and triggers their degeneration. Studies in animal models have found that increasing the aggregation of Ab in the hippocampus--the brain's main learning and memory centre--causes a decline in the signal transmission potential of the neurons therein.

This degeneration affects a specific trait of the neurons, called "synaptic plasticity," which is the ability of synapses (the site of signal exchange between neurons) to adapt to an increase or decrease in signalling activity over time. Synaptic plasticity is crucial to the development of learning and cognitive functions in the hippocampus. Thus, Ab and its role in causing cognitive memory and deficits have been the focus of most research aimed at finding treatments for Alzheimer's.

Now, advancing this research effort, a team of scientists from Japan, led by Professor Akiyoshi Saitoh from the Tokyo University of Science, has looked at oxytocin. "Oxytocin was recently found to be involved in regulating learning and memory performance, but so far, no previous study deals with the effect of oxytocin on Ab-induced cognitive impairment," Prof Saitoh says.

Realising this, Prof Saitoh's group set out to connect the dots. Their findings are published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communication. Prof Saitoh and team-first perfused slices of the mouse hippocampus with Ab to confirm that Ab causes the signalling abilities of neurons in the slices to decline or--in other words--impairs their synaptic plasticity. Upon additional perfusion with oxytocin, however, the signalling abilities increased, suggesting that oxytocin can reverse the impairment of synaptic plasticity that Ab causes.

To find out how oxytocin achieves this, they conducted a further series of experiments. In a normal brain, oxytocin acts by binding with special structures in the membranes of brain cells, called oxytocin receptors. The scientists artificially "blocked" these receptors in the mouse hippocampus slices to see if oxytocin could reverse Ab-induced impairment of synaptic plasticity without binding to these receptors.

Expectedly, when the receptors were blocked, oxytocin could not reverse the effect of Ab, which shows that these receptors are essential for oxytocin to act. Oxytocin is known to facilitate certain cellular chemical activities that are important in strengthening neuronal signalling potential and formation of memories, such as the influx of calcium ions. Previous studies have suspected that Ab suppresses some of these chemical activities.

When the scientists artificially blocked these chemical activities, they found that the addition of oxytocin addition to the hippocampal slices did not reverse the damage to synaptic plasticity caused by Ab. Additionally, they found that oxytocin itself does not have any effect on synaptic plasticity in the hippocampus, but it is somehow able to reverse the ill-effects of Ab.

Prof Saitoh said, "This is the first study in the world that has shown that oxytocin can reverse Ab-induced impairments in the mouse hippocampus." This is only a first step and further research remains to be conducted in vivo in animal models and then humans before sufficient knowledge can be gathered to reposition oxytocin into a drug for Alzheimer's. But, Prof Saitoh remains hopeful.

"At present, there are no sufficiently satisfactory drugs to treat dementia, and new therapies with novel mechanisms of action are desired. Our study puts forth the interesting possibility that oxytocin could be a novel therapeutic modality for the treatment of memory loss associated with cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. We expect that our findings will open up a new pathway to the creation of new drugs for the treatment of dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease, " he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM urges officials to set up model clusters for waste management

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed officials to explore the possibilities of setting up clusters involving contiguous villages at block level with special emphasis on solid and liquid waste management for village-...

Coronavirus cases can further rise in Bihar in days to come: Central team

A visiting three-member Central team on COVID-19 Monday expressed apprehension that Bihar could see a further rise in coronavirus cases in days to come, and recommended ramping up of the states medicare facilities. Winding up its two-day vi...

Trump to resume coronavirus briefings after hiatus

U.S. President Donald Trump, under fire over his administrations response to the surging coronavirus, said on Monday he will resume holding news briefings on the pandemic after a lengthy hiatus.He told reporters in the Oval Office the resum...

Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021

The software giant Microsofts Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020