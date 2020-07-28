Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astronomers research on radioactive aluminum in solar systems unlocks formation secrets

An international team of astronomers has proposed a new method for the formation of aluminum-26, a radioactive isotope of the chemical element aluminum, in star systems that are forming planets.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:50 IST
Astronomers research on radioactive aluminum in solar systems unlocks formation secrets
Studying radioactive aluminum in in solar systems unlocks formation secrets (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech). Image Credit: ANI

An international team of astronomers has proposed a new method for the formation of aluminum-26, a radioactive isotope of the chemical element aluminum, in star systems that are forming planets. It is vital for the astronomers to know where aluminum-26 comes from because its radioactive decay is thought to provide a heat source for the building blocks of planets, called planetesimals. The research of the international team, including Stella Offner of The University of Texas, is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

"Atoms like aluminum and its radioactive isotope aluminum-26 allow us to perform solar system 'archeology. It is exciting that the abundances of different atoms today can provide clues about the formation of our solar system billions of years ago," Offner said. Since its discovery in 1976, astronomers from different wakes, have debated the origin of the considerable amount of aluminum-26 in our early solar system.

However, Offner's team has proposed that aluminum-26 formed close to the young Sun, in the inner part of its surrounding planet-forming disk. As material fell from the disk's inner edge onto the Sun, it created shockwaves that produced high-energy protons known as cosmic rays. Leaving the Sun at nearly the speed of light, the cosmic rays slammed into the surrounding disk, colliding with the isotopes aluminum-27 and silicon-28, changing them into aluminum-26.

Due to its very short half-life of about 770,000 years, aluminum-26 must have been formed or mixed into the young Sun's surrounding planet-forming disk shortly before the condensation of the first solid matter in our solar system. It plays an important part in the formation of planets like Earth since it can provide enough heat through radioactive decay to produce planetary bodies with layered interiors. The radioactive decay of aluminum-26 also helps to dry out early planetesimals to produce water-poor, rocky planets.

Offner's team focused their studies on a transition period during the Sun's formation: when the gas surrounding the young star becomes depleted and the amount of gas falling onto the Sun decreases significantly. Nearly all young stars undergo this transition during the last few tens to hundreds of thousands of years of formation. As our Sun was forming, infalling gas followed magnetic field lines to its surface. This produced a violent shockwave, the "accretion shock," that accelerated cosmic rays. These cosmic rays streamed outwards until they hit gas in the planet-forming disk and caused chemical reactions. The scientists calculated different models for this process.

"We found that low accretion rates are able to produce the amounts of aluminum-26, and the ratio of aluminum-26 to aluminum-27 that is present in the solar system," said the paper's lead author, Brandt Gaches of the Germany's University of Cologne. The proposed mechanism is generally valid for a wide range of low-mass stars, including Sun-like stars. It is in these systems that astronomers have discovered the majority of exoplanets now known.

"Cosmic rays that were accelerated by accretion onto forming young stars may provide a general pathway for aluminum-26 enrichment in many planetary systems, and it is one of the great questions if the proposed mechanism of acceleration through shockwaves will be observed in forming stars," Gaches concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020