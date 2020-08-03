Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assessment outlines risk New Zealand faces as consequence of climate change

“Because of this report, we can see clearer than ever that the action our Government is taking to reduce emissions is essential for making sure we pass on a safer planet to our children and grandchildren,” James Shaw said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:36 IST
Assessment outlines risk New Zealand faces as consequence of climate change
The Risk Assessment is based on a high emission, business-as-usual future, resulting in a projected 67cm sea-level rise and 3 degrees Celsius temperature increase by 2090. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The release of the National Climate Change Risk Assessment shows that the progress this Government has made to solve the climate crisis is essential to creating cleaner and safer communities across New Zealand.

"Because of this report, we can see clearer than ever that the action our Government is taking to reduce emissions is essential for making sure we pass on a safer planet to our children and grandchildren," James Shaw said.

The Risk Assessment outlines for the first time the significant environmental, social and economic risks New Zealand faces as a consequence of climate change.

"Many of the risks we face can be traced back to the failure of previous governments to take any meaningful action to cut our emissions. However, whilst most New Zealanders already know that climate change is a problem, what we haven't had until now is a complete picture of exactly what the consequences of this previous inaction are," James Shaw said.

The Risk Assessment is based on a high emission, business-as-usual future, resulting in a projected 67cm sea-level rise and 3 degrees Celsius temperature increase by 2090.

"Communities across New Zealand are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate, however that does not mean our goal of preserving a safe climate for the future is not within reach. Because it is. That's why this Government has spent the last three years putting in place some of the world's most ambitious climate change policies.

"Whether it's passing zero-carbon legislation, fixing the Emissions Trading Scheme, or supporting public institutions to switch to clean energy, we have been working to avoid worst impacts of climate change since the moment this Government formed. We know the window of opportunity is small and the task is large, but we have shown again and again that we are equal to the challenge ahead," James Shaw said.

The risk assessment will now be used to develop a national adaptation plan over the next two years.

"Cutting our emissions is obviously a huge part of what we need to do to create clean, safe and healthy communities for ourselves, our loved ones and future generations. However, the climate is already changing and there will be some effects that we cannot avoid. So, in addition to driving the transition to a zero-carbon New Zealand, this Government is also working to ensure our communities are made much more resilient to the unavoidable effects of global climate change," James Shaw said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

Coyotes tally 3 in first, fend off Predators in opener

Michael Grabner scored a short-handed breakaway goal in the second period which proved to be the difference in the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-five NHL qualifying series in Edmonton. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020