Left Menu
Development News Edition

DST Secretary apprises India-Canada IC-IMPACTS conference on new STI policy

The Conference was organised virtually by the India-Canada Centre for Innovative Multidisciplinary Partnership to Accelerate Community Transformation and Sustainability (IC-IMPACTS) on 6 August 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:33 IST
DST Secretary apprises India-Canada IC-IMPACTS conference on new STI policy
Secretary Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr Renu Swarup emphasised on the need to initiate new collaborations and networking with the Canadian government and institutions.  Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

India-Canada IC-IMPACTS Annual Research Conference discussed ways of taking the cooperation between the countries to the next level by strengthening existing international connects, sharing best practices in multiple areas, and initiating new collaborations in government and institutions.

Highlighting the importance of Indo-Canadian S&T cooperation Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) Prof. Ashutosh Sharma said, "Methods should be explored to take the cooperation between the two countries to a different level. Best practices in the areas of women in science, technology deployment, diversity in science, and STEM at schools could be shared between them, besides exploring new research in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Sciences, and Electric Mobility".

He also apprised the conference on the new STI policy of India and highlighted the role of the international connects as one of the significant stakeholders. He welcomed the Canadian views and inputs on strengthening such connects.

The Conference was organised virtually by the India-Canada Centre for Innovative Multidisciplinary Partnership to Accelerate Community Transformation and Sustainability (IC-IMPACTS) on 6 August 2020.

Prof. Nemy Banthia, Scientific Director and CEO, IC-IMPACTS informed that IC-IMPACT has resulted in 1,129 publications, 63 bilateral research projects, 24 technology deployments, 352 partnerships, and 29 patents and technology disclosures. He also pointed out that approximately 200 highly qualified Indian students and a large number of Canadian students, most of whom are masters, Ph.D., and post-doctoral fellows were trained under the IC-IMPACT. Projects implemented under this partnership have directly resulted in 7 start-ups and the creation of many jobs for our young graduates.

Secretary Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr Renu Swarup emphasised on the need to initiate new collaborations and networking with the Canadian government and institutions. Prof. Alejandro Adem President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, also showed his enthusiasm for joint collaboration in applications ranging from quantum science, artificial intelligence to health sciences.

In the Round Table following the inauguration, detailed presentations were made on joint activities being pursued bilaterally under the DST-DBT-IC-IMPACTS programme. Dr SK Varshney, Adviser & Head, International Cooperation DST, highlighted about joint research in emerging sciences, where there was a potential for translation of research into marketable applications of social relevance. Specific themes on joint collaboration could be mutually agreed. Indian programs on Gender equality in Science, Entrepreneurship in Science were also mentioned in which collaboration could be developed.

Mr Barj Dhahan, Board Chair, IC-IMPACTS, Mr Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner of India to Canada, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Prof. Santa Ono, President, University of British Columbia, Prof. Nemy Banthia, Scientific Director and CEO, IC-IMPACTS and Prof. Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada participated in the inaugural session of the conference virtually. Approximately 200 Indian and Canadian participants were present at the conference.

DST has been working with IC-IMPACTS for research partnerships since 2013. This partnership is aimed towards working hand-in-hand with communities in the two countries to develop community-based solutions for the most urgent needs.

The major focus areas of research cooperation under the IC-IMPACT are green buildings and smart cities; occupants survivability in buildings during fires; integrated water management & safe and sustainable infrastructure; and health problems arising from water-borne and infectious diseases.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

KN Ananthapadmanabhan promoted to ICC's international panel of umpires

Former Kerala leg-spinner KN Ananthapadmanabhan has been promoted to the International Cricket Councils ICC international panel of umpires. Ananthapadmanabhan will be the fourth Indian umpire on the international panel and fills the vacancy...

PFC signs MoA for construction of Modular Operation Theatres in Siddharthnagar

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation Ltd PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today signed an MoA with District Administration of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh for construction of two Modular Operation Theatre Rooms in the District Hospital, S...

Prime Day 2020 was the biggest 2-days ever for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) on Amazon.in

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 10 ANIBusinessWire India Small and Medium Businesses SMBs and Prime members on Amazon.in discovered joy like never before on Prime Day making it the biggest 48-hours for SMB sellers, for new member sign-ups, a...

Cong calls for review of security amid increased attacks on political activists in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday termed as highly condemnable the continued terrorist attacks on political leaders in the valley and sought a review of the security arrangements for them. The party also urged the new Lt Governor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020