Left Menu
Development News Edition

New STI policy should capture scope, relevance of rapid changes of last few years: Vardhan

The science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem has undergone rapid transformation in terms of relevance, scope and scale, and a new policy is being formulated to capture these aspects, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:06 IST
New STI policy should capture scope, relevance of rapid changes of last few years: Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Image Credit: ANI

The science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem has undergone rapid transformation in terms of relevance, scope and scale, and a new policy is being formulated to capture these aspects, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. Speaking at the inauguration of 'In Conversation With', a series of interactions with thought leaders on the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP), 2020, which is being formulated, Vardhan invited stakeholders and the public to participate in forming an evidence-driven and inclusive STIP.

The country is now formulating a new national STIP which adopts a unique approach of being decentralised, inclusive, evidence driven and knowledge supported, he said. This will be the second major policy to be brought by the government during this year, the minister said. The Union Cabinet had last month approved the National Education Policy.

These policies, he said, are being brought by the government at a crucial juncture when India is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. "One would wonder, if this was the right time to formulate these policies. The answer lies in the fact that there has been some outstanding progress made by India in recent years in the area of STI," Vardhan said.

"In fact, the entire STI ecosystem has undergone rapid transformation in terms of relevance, scope and scale in these years. These must be captured into a policy to develop a long development trajectory and vision for the country," he said. Moreover, the COVID-19 situation has introduced some new learning and added dimensions to the STI system, Vardhan said.

This will need greater focus on development of indigenous technologies and encouragement to grass root level innovation, he stressed. "There is an emergence of disruptive and impactful technologies. The country must take advantage of this. The equity and inclusion issues are becoming much more relevant now than earlier. There is a need to integrate traditional knowledge system with conventional R&D," Vardhan said.

DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said as India and the world reorient in the present context of the COVID-19 crisis, a landmark policy initiative, STIP 2020, has been initiated at this crucial juncture. "It is one of the most significant events amidst many important changes in the past decade that have necessitated the formulation of a new outlook and strategy for Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI)," he said.

The formulation process, by design, is envisioned as an inclusive and participatory model with interconnectedness among different tracks of activities, Sharma said. The STIP, 2020, formulation process is organised into four highly interlinked tracks, which will reach out to around 15,000 stakeholders for consultation in the policy formulation.

Track-I involves an extensive public and expert consultation process through the Science Policy Forum, which is a dedicated platform for soliciting inputs from larger public and expert pool during and after the policy drafting process. Track-II comprises experts-driven thematic consultations to feed evidence-informed recommendations into the policy drafting process. Twenty-one focused thematic groups have been constituted for this purpose.

Track-III involves consultations with ministries and states, while Track-IV constitutes apex level multi-stakeholder consultation.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

School manager held for raping Class 7 student in UP's Gorakhpur

A school manager was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, police said. The accused was arrested from near Abhiyoday Inter College Rajgarh in Gola area around 10 am, said Circle Off...

Smuggled gold worth Rs 64 lakh seized at Chennai airport; two held

Gold concealed in cylindrical form and valued at Rs 64 lakh was seizedat the international airport here and two people arrested in this connection, customs department officials said on Friday. Based on specific inputs, sleuths recovered the...

GOP convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates

President Donald Trump refused to allow the coronavirus to deny him the crowd he craved for the Republican National Convention. He ordered up a scene never before seen at the White House an American president using the South Lawn as the off...

FSSAI collects cooking oil samples for quality tests

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Friday said it has collected 4,500 samples of edible oils from across the country for quality testing, a move aimed at curbing sale of adulterated cooking oils in the market. The result of this nationwide qual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020