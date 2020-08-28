Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers find potential to make brain cancers in children respond better to treatment

Brain cancer in children is always a devastating diagnosis, but researchers may have found a way to have the most serious types of pediatric brain cancer respond better to therapies.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:00 IST
Researchers find potential to make brain cancers in children respond better to treatment
Representtaive image. Image Credit: ANI

Brain cancer in children is always a devastating diagnosis, but researchers may have found a way to have the most serious types of pediatric brain cancer respond better to therapies. Medulloblastoma (MB) is the most common malignant childhood brain tumour and it has recently been categorized into four molecular subtypes. Group 1 tumours have excellent outcomes, rarely spread, and are rarely lethal. But Groups 2, 3 and 4 are still aggressive, have metastatic spread and are lethal in 20-30% of patients despite full treatment.

Group 1 MB is also called the Wnt subtype, because it is characterized by apparent activation of the Wnt signalling pathway, a signalling pathway important in multiple tissues and organs during normal development. Research conducted in Dr Sheila Singh's laboratory at McMaster University published today in the journal Nature Communications has identified a small molecule compound that can activate the Wnt pathway in non-Wnt subtypes of medulloblastoma, making these aggressive forms of cancer more responsive to therapies.

The work also found the Wnt pathway, which has historically been considered cancer-promoting, to function as a cancer inhibitor in certain contexts. Branavan Manoranjan did the research as part of his PhD thesis in McMaster's Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine MD/PhD program.

He investigated several different ways to see if activating Wnt in a Group 3 or 4 MB made the tumour less aggressive, decreased the cancer stem cell fraction and self-renewal ability, and decreased the ability of the tumour to grow and spread. Through performing genetic sequencing of individual brain tumour stem cells, he found that a rare fraction of cells in the Group 2, 3 and 4 cancers were Wnt active and when those cells were sorted, they generated smaller, more benign-looking tumours, while the Wnt inactive cells generate the aggressive, metastatic tumours.

The team then tested a small molecule that turned on the Wnt pathway in mice with non-Wnt medulloblastoma subtype tumours, which resulted in a reduction in tumour growth and improved survival. "Our work shows the Wnt pathway, which has historically been considered cancer-promoting, may function as a tumour suppressor in certain contexts," said Manoranjan, now a neurosurgery resident at the University of Calgary. "We also found all different subtypes do have a minority fraction of Wnt active cells, and this is promising."

Singh, the senior author for the study, added that a drug currently in use for other conditions has been found to selectively and specifically activate Wnt signalling. "In the end, Wnt activation could present an innovative targeted therapeutic strategy for treatment-resistant medulloblastoma," she said.

The research was funded by several agencies, notably the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Cancer Research Society, and Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I Have A Dream': New march on Washington marks fraught anniversary of King's speech

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism and protest police brutality on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic I Have a Dream speech. I...

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in any polls in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours ...

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 n...

International reaction to resignation of Japan's PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the nations longest-serving premier, said on Friday he is resigning due to health reasons.Here is what some international leaders and businesspeople are saying about Abe BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020