Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccines against respiratory infections linked with less heart failure deaths, finds study

The results of a novel study conducted on nearly 3 million Americans suggest that influenza and pneumonia vaccinations are associated with fewer hospital deaths in patients with heart failure.

ANI | Sophia Antipolis | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:25 IST
Vaccines against respiratory infections linked with less heart failure deaths, finds study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The results of a novel study conducted on nearly 3 million Americans suggest that influenza and pneumonia vaccinations are associated with fewer hospital deaths in patients with heart failure. The study was released today at ESC Congress 2020.1

One out of five individuals will develop heart failure in their lifetime. An estimated 26 million people are affected worldwide.2 Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart cannot pump blood around the body as well at it should. It leads to a build-up of fluid in the lungs, causing shortness of breath and coughing, and impacts people's quality of life, often requiring urgent hospitalisations. Respiratory infections such as influenza and pneumonia make heart failure worse, and annual vaccinations are recommended.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shone the spotlight on the importance of vaccination to prevent respiratory infections, particularly for people with diseases like heart failure," said study author Dr Karthik Gonuguntla of the University of Connecticut. While it is known that inoculations protect against respiratory infections and that these infections exacerbate heart failure, few studies have compared outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients. This study examined whether immunisations had any link with the risk of heart failure patients dying while in the hospital.

The study included 2,912,137 patients with heart failure who had a hospital admission in 2010 to 2014. The average age was 70 years. Data were obtained from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), which covers more than 95% of the US population. Just 1.4% of patients in the study had the flu vaccine and 1.4% had the pneumonia vaccine. The researchers compared in-hospital death rates between heart failure patients who received flu and pneumonia vaccinations that year and those who did not.

Rates of in-hospital mortality were significantly lower in patients who received the flu vaccine (1.3%) compared to those who did not receive the flu vaccine (3.6%). Similarly, rates of in-hospital mortality were significantly lower in patients inoculated against pneumonia (1.2%) compared to those who were not inoculated (3.6%). Dr Gonuguntla said: "Our study provides further impetus for annual immunisations in patients with heart failure. Despite advice to do so, uptake remains low. Although large administrative databases like the NIS are prone to containing some errors, the data indicate that there is some distance to go before reaching 100% coverage."

He noted that serious reactions to flu and pneumonia vaccinations are very rare, happen within a few hours, and can be effectively treated. Dr Gonuguntla said: "Pneumonia and flu vaccines are vital to preventing these respiratory infections and protecting patients with heart failure. Although many people have rejected common and safe vaccines before COVID-19, I am optimistic that the pandemic has changed perceptions about the role of immunisations in safeguarding our health." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One year will be wasted if medical, engineering exams not conducted on time: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday backed the governments decision saying that one year of students will be wasted if the entrance tests are not conducted on time. Speaking to reporters here, he said, NEET and JEE...

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across numerous U.S. industries, particularly those that really on healthy crowds of people. Casinos in Nevada closed March 17. Unemployment in the state...

PM wants to make the country Vishva Guru Bharat: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision is to make the country Vishva Guru Bharat. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was speaking at the virtual inaugural ev...

Hamptons Film Festival selects 'With Drawn Arms' documentary as opener

The world premiere of the American football wide receiver - Tommie Smiths documentary With Drawn Arms will open the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 8. According to Variety, the film, directed by Glenn Kaino and Afshin, follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020