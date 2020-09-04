Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish soccer league's TV ad revenue rises as fans watch remotely

Spain's La Liga has secured revenues from short ads and sponsorships worth 110 million euros ($130 million) for the 2020-2021 season, said Oscar Mayo, La Liga's International Development Director, on Friday. "With strong viewership, companies keep us in their communication and marketing plans, even though they cut spending overall," Mayo said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:30 IST
Spanish soccer league's TV ad revenue rises as fans watch remotely

The Spanish soccer league's TV advertising revenues for this season are up 20% from the previous season, its director for international development said on Friday, as fans unable to attend live matches watch on TV, boosting audiences worldwide. Spain's La Liga has secured revenues from short ads and sponsorships worth 110 million euros ($130 million) for the 2020-2021 season, said Oscar Mayo, La Liga's International Development Director, on Friday.

"With strong viewership, companies keep us in their communication and marketing plans, even though they cut spending overall," Mayo said. Revenues from Liga's ads - short video snippets before game transmissions start, logos aired during interruptions and billboards modified by computers to show different brands in different regions - come on top of broadcasting rights due to reach 2.1 billion euros this year.

TV audiences for soccer have shot up as more people stay at home during the pandemic. The top-flight Spanish leagues, with stars such as Argentinian striker Lionel Messi and Croat midfielder Luka Modric, are a big pull for viewers globally. Average TV audience for Spanish games rose 48% when the championship resumed after a lockdown imposed in mid-March, with peaks of triple-digit increases in countries such as Belgium and South Africa.

La Liga has signed an advertising contract with betting and casino company M88 in Asia, oil company Total in Argentina, Orange in the Middle East and Africa and renewed a contract in the United States with Verizon, Mayo said. More than 40% of La Liga's ad revenues will come from outside Spain this season, he said, up from 8% five years ago.

The TV rights of the Spanish soccer league have also sky-rocketed over recent years, as they were worth about 800 million euros eight years ago. La Liga distributes all its profits to the soccer teams that comprise it. The increased revenues from La Liga's ads and sponsorships won't outweigh the clubs' drop in revenues from stadium tickets, bars and restaurants.

($1 = 0.8442 euros)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice on Centre's review plea related to EIA

The Delhi High court on Friday issued a notice to environmentalist Vikrant Tongad on a review petition moved by the Ministry of Environment against the courts June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Im...

Anubhav Sinha remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Mulk' on his birth anniversary

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film Mulk, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary. Sinha who directed Kapoor and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mulk, took to Insta...

Sports News Roundup: Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open; Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tiafoe feeling positive again after COVID-19 negativityFrances Tiafoe says he would have probably laughed if someone told him he will make the third round of his home Grand Slam at the U....

Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020