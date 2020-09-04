Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J vaccine candidate prevents severe COVID-19 in hamsters: Study

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, demonstrated that the vaccine elicited robust immune response in Syrian golden hamsters, and prevented severe clinical disease including weight loss, pneumonia, and death. The vaccine, co-developed by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), uses a common cold virus, called adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26), to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into host cells, where it stimulates the body to raise immune responses against the coronavirus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:00 IST
J&J vaccine candidate prevents severe COVID-19 in hamsters: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate, co-developed by the American multinational company Johnson and Johnson, raises neutralising antibodies that robustly protect hamsters against severe infection with the novel coronavirus, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, demonstrated that the vaccine elicited robust immune response in Syrian golden hamsters, and prevented severe clinical disease including weight loss, pneumonia, and death.

The vaccine, co-developed by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), uses a common cold virus, called adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26), to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into host cells, where it stimulates the body to raise immune responses against the coronavirus. "We recently reported that an Ad26-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine provided robust protection in rhesus macaques, and this vaccine is currently being evaluated in humans," said Dan Barouch, Director of BIDMC Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. "However, nonhuman primates typically don't get the severe clinical disease, and thus it was important to study whether this vaccine could prevent severe pneumonia and death due to SARS-CoV-2 in hamsters, which are more susceptible to clinical disease," Barouch said. The scientists developed a series of vaccine candidates designed to express different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which is the major target for neutralizing antibodies.

In the current study, they immunized Syrian golden hamsters with a single injection of the Ad26-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, which induced neutralizing antibodies in all the test animals. Four weeks later, when the hamsters were exposed to a high dose of SARS-CoV-2, the study found that vaccinated animals lost less weight, had less virus in their lungs and other organs, and also demonstrated lower mortality than unvaccinated control animals. The scientists also found that neutralizing antibody responses were inversely correlated with weight loss and viral loads in respiratory tissues. They said the vaccine is currently being evaluated in clinical studies to establish the performance of the vaccine candidate in humans. "This hamster model of severe COVID-19 disease should prove useful to complement current nonhuman pri-mate models in the evaluation of candidate vaccines and therapeutics," Barouch said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

I have pulled out of IPL due to personal reasons, want to be with family: Harbhajan

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this years Indian Premier League IPL owing to personal reasons, saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decisio...

Javadekar hints at possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday hinted at the possibility of GST rate cut for vehicles and hoped that the automotive industry will soon get some good news. The Heavy Industries Minister also shared that the proposal for the auto ...

Ramdas Athawale comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut after alleged threat by Shiv Sena MP

Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale on Friday slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Speaking to AN...

Judge moves SC challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules

An Additional District Judge has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Recruitment and Condition of Services Rules, 2017. The plea was filed by&#160;Axay Kumar Dwivedi who is currently posted as&#16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020