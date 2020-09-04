Left Menu
25 bridges in 15 years, 16 in 1947-2005 period in Bihar: Minister

Asserting that the NDA "believes in work", Bihars Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday said that 25 bridges have been constructed during the NDA's 15-year rule, as against 16 bridges built in the eastern state till 2005.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the NDA "believes in work", Bihars Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday said that 25 bridges have been constructed during the NDA's 15-year rule, as against 16 bridges built in the eastern state till 2005. The NDA government will take up the construction of another 21 bridges, the minister said.

"While 14 bridges are under construction, the tender process for building two bridges has been completed. It has also been proposed to build another five bridges in the state," Yadav said. Drawing a comparison between the work done under NDAs 15-year rule (2005-2020) and the RJD which was in the seat of power for 15 years till 2005, he said, the performance of both the governments is "before the people" to see.

Only 16 bridges were built across prominent rivers --Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Sone, Baghmati and Phalgu -- since Independence. Yadav, a senior state BJP leader, was talking to reporters at the newly inaugurated media byte centre at the partys state headquarters here.

According to the minister, while the length of intermediate lanes in Bihar was 1,705 km till 2005, it has been increased to 5,654 km during NDA rule. Similarly 15 years ago, the length of seven metre wide double-lane state highway was 107 km which has been increased to 4,429 km by the NDA government.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package for Bihar, the minister said that Rs 54,700 crore was earmarked for roads and bridges on which work is currently underway. Yadav said that the central and state governments have allotted Rs 2,672 crore in the past three years for constructing a road network of 1,636 km and 75 bridges in five extremist-hit districts of the state.

Videos

