Warm and humid day in Delhi

It was a warm and humid day in the national capital on Friday as the city recorded traces of rainfall in a few areas. The maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, a Meteorological (MeT) official said.

The relative humidity ranged from 69 per cent to 77 per cent, the official said. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies along with light rains for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperature are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.