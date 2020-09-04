Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rainfall
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in East and West Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said on Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, Chidawa in Jhunjhunu recorded 139 mm rainfall. So far, Rajasthan has received 9 per cent more rainfall than the normal for the state in the monsoon season, it said.
During the last 24 hours, 85.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Kota, 45.4 mm in Dabok, 25.3 mm in Jaipur, 23.8 mm in Ajmer, 18.2 mm in Churu, 14.3 mm in Jodhpur and 14 mm in Jaisalmer, the MeT department said. From Friday morning till evening, 51.4 mm rainfall was recorded in Jodhpur, 29 mm in Bhilwara, 17.6 mm in Jaisalmer and 16 mm in Vanasthali. During the same period, 8.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Phalodi, 8 mm in Alwar, 4.7 mm in Pilani, 3.2 mm in Dabok and 1.8 mm in Sri Ganganagar. The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts during the next 24 hours.
