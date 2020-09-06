Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not involved in temple land grab, says Jammu civic body; BJP also supports high-level probe

Sharma, who was appointed as the caretaker of the temple by the J&K High Court in December 2008, said the municipal corporation has fraudulently claimed that the temple's property belonged to it and subsequently, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) invited bids for multilevel car parking system and commercial complex at the property of the temple. Clarifying its stand, JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa said it was in no way involved in alleged attempts to encroach the land of the temple at Panjbakhtar.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:39 IST
Not involved in temple land grab, says Jammu civic body; BJP also supports high-level probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Sunday clarified that it was in no way involved in the alleged attempts to grab prime land of an ancient temple in the heart of the city as BJP joined its rival Congress to seek a high-level probe into the incident. However, the Congress staged a sit-in and took out a rally in support of its demand, accusing the saffron party of trying to dilute the issue to "shield the culprits".

The case came to light after Suresh Kumar Sharma, a retired district and sessions judge, recently approached the local court to restrain the BJP-led JMC from "grabbing" the prime piece of land of Panchvaktra Mahadev temple. Sharma, who was appointed as the caretaker of the temple by the J&K High Court in December 2008, said the municipal corporation has fraudulently claimed that the temple's property belonged to it and subsequently, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) invited bids for multilevel car parking system and commercial complex at the property of the temple.

Clarifying its stand, JMC Commissioner Avny Lavasa said it was in no way involved in alleged attempts to encroach the land of the temple at Panjbakhtar. "JMC has neither staked any claim to this land nor involved in any parking project that is to be made on this land," Lavasa said. Under attack from Congress which had demanded a high-level probe, registration of an FIR and sacking of JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta over the issue, J&K BJP Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi condemned the land grabbing attempts by "vested interests" and sought legal action against them.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to hold an impartial inquiry into the entire case on how tenders have been floated without following necessary guidelines and clearance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various government departments. "There are some anti-social elements in connivance with some people in administration who have made a deliberate attempt to build a parking lot on the land of Panchbakhtar Mandir, the oldest temple in the city dedicated to Lord Shiva. Such an act has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community," Sethi told reporters here. He said the party has shown serious concern over the issue and immediately took up the matter with NHIDCL, which had floated the tenders of multilevel car project and was forced to cancel the tender. "The BJP stands with devotees of Panchbakhtar Mandir and will never allow anyone to play with the sentiments of Hindu community," he said.

Without naming anyone, he said some leaders of political parties are indulging in "rumour mongering" to spread hatred among different communities to satiate their own "vested interest". Sethi, however, expressed resentment against the alleged encroachment and demolishing of land and property of ancient temples in Kashmir by land mafia. "Since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, properties belonging to several shrines have been encroached upon by people," he claimed and appealed to the L-G to immediately order restoration of the glory of ancient temples in the Valley.

Dismissing the JMC clarification as an "eye-wash", Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said it was an attempt to shield those responsible behind attempts to illegally grab the temple land worth crores of rupees for construction of commercial complex and parking in connivance with big private players. "The government has not cleared the title of land of the temple but only Jammu Development Authority (JDA), a subordinate office writes to the higher office of divisional commissioner to verify the title, while the JMC has tried to pull out of the issue after the entire conspiracy got exposed, without explaining how all through it was silent and who claimed title of the land in favour of JMC, without its knowledge," Sharma said in a statement. Reiterating his party's demand for a high-level probe, he said the basic issue is how the entire machinery of J&K administration and the NHIDCL, a PSU of Government of India, went ahead to the extent of floating tenders clandestinely and without the notice of caretaker and permission of the court. "BJP which always used religion as a tool for politics cannot escape the liability without sacking those behind the whole episode," he said alleging that the party is trying to cover up and dilute the serious issue to save the culprits.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders on Sunday staged a two-hour sit-in inside the temple and later took out a protest march in support of its demand for resignation of the JMC mayor, a high-level inquiry and action against all those involved in the incident.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rhea may be arrested if she fails to give comprehensive answers: Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs familys briefing lawyer Varun Singh on Sunday said that if actor Rhea Chakraborty is not able to give comprehensive answers to the probe agencies, there is a likelihood of her getting arrested. I am sure if Rhea is not...

Students say satisfied with sanitisation steps at DUET centres; some want improved social-distancing

The Delhi University Entrance Test DUET kicked off Sunday with most students appearing satisfied with the sanitisation arrangements made at the examination centres, but some said the social-distancing norms should be followed more strictly....

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle, one injured

A man going on a motorcycle was killed and his pillion rider got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Nagpur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 6 am within the limits of Rana Pratap Nagar police station area, they...

HP govt to give security to Kangana in state, may extend it during her Mumbai visit: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said here on Sunday. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020