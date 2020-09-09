Left Menu
DyCM asks BRO to finalise DPR for two-laning of road from Chowkham to Parsuram Kund

Chowkham Tri-junction is in Namsai district and Parsuram Kund is in Lohit district.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:38 IST

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday asked the Border Road Organization (BRO) to finalise the detailed project report (DPR) for two laning of the road from Chowkham Tri-junction to holy pilgrim site of Parsuram Kund. Chowkham Tri-junction is in Namsai district and Parsuram Kund is in Lohit district.

Mein while discussing steps on implementation of the strategic road with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner (Planning) Prashant Lokhande, Deputy Commissioners of Lohit and Namsai, Demwe-based 48 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) commander through a video conference, asked both the DCs to conduct the land acquisition process smoothly. Mein also urged them to complete the land acquisition process as soon as the DPR is finalised and also complete the floating of tender before the start of the working season so that the road project could be carried out in time, an official communiqu said here.

The deputy chief minister said that fast development of road communication is taking place across the state and cited many road projects including, two-laning of road from Roing to Anini, Tohangam to Hayuliang, Manmao to Changlang, Hukanjuri to Khonsa, Potin to Pangin, across the state. "Surface road communications will greatly improve after these road projects are completed," Mein said.

The chief secretary informed that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is ready for funding the establishment of incense stick (agarbatti) making industry in Namsai and Lohit districts and also assured buy back of the products. The chief secretary further asked the deputy commissioners of both the district to study the availability of required bamboo species and artisans.

BRTF Commander Saurabh Srivastava informed that the land survey has been completed for the said portion of the road and the DPR would be made purely on the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Among others Lohit DC Prince Dhawan, his Namsai counterpart R K Sharma, Secretary Land Management Hage Tarin and Director State Remote Sensing Application Centre, H K Dutta also attended the video conference, the communiqu added.

