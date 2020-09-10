Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemical levels in cigarette, beedi butts 'not toxic to humans, environment', says CSIR-IITR study

Chemical levels in cigarette and beedi butts are lower than the government-prescribed limits and “not toxic to humans and environment”, according to a recent study by Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:12 IST
Chemical levels in cigarette, beedi butts 'not toxic to humans, environment', says CSIR-IITR study

Chemical levels in cigarette and beedi butts are lower than the government-prescribed limits and “not toxic to humans and environment”, according to a recent study by Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR).   Cigarette butts are the most common type of litter on earth, with an estimated 4.5 trillion of them discarded annually around the globe. Most of the cigarette butts are discarded in dustbins, roadside, beaches or other public places, posing a major threat to living organisms and ecosystem health. Some studies suggest cigarette butts are toxic to microbes, insects, and fish etc.   In April last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to get a study conducted as to whether cigarette and beedi butts fall within the category of “toxic waste”.   A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in October last year between the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research to analyse chemical and elemental composition of various brands of cigarettes and beedi butts (both burnt and unburnt) and to see if they meet the required parameters.

Burnt and unburnt butts of 10 cigarette brands and beedi brands were used in the study, according to CSIR-IITR. Except endosulfan (in one brand), the levels of chemicals listed in class 'A' of schedule II 2016, including arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, chromium, and cobalt, “were either below the level of detection or many fold lower than the threshold value”, the IITR report said.

The levels of chemicals listed in class 'C' of Schedule-II 2016, including anthracene, phenanthrene and amines, were also lower than the prescribed limits under experimental conditions with limited sample size, it said.   “The analysis reflects that the concentrations detected will not be toxic to human and the environment,” the study said.   It, however, said that “data is not available” on cellulose acetate mediated human health risk assessment and toxic responses, and response on microflora in the soil.   Cellulose acetate is a major component (95 per cent) of cigarette butts along with the wrapping paper and rayon. The degradation studies carried out on cigarette butts have shown only 37.8 per cent degradation in two years in the soil under ambient conditions; hence it will persist in soil for a longer duration, the IITR said.

“The degradation studies under natural environmental conditions and laboratory simulating conditions will be required to conclude the safety/toxicity of cigarette butts to further correlate with human and environmental health risk assessment,” it said.   The research institute suggested recycling of cellulose acetate after recovery from cigarette butts as an immediate solution to the problem until the degradation and safety data are generated. The NGT had earlier issued notices to the MoEF, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and CPCB on a plea filed by a doctors' body seeking prohibition on consumption of tobacco in all public places and proper disposal of related waste. Doctors for You, an NGO working towards cancer care, had moved the tribunal, asking that the Centre be directed to declare cigarette and beedi butts "toxic waste". It had claimed that tobacco was causing major health problems and its "cultivation processing, production and disposal was harming the ecology badly".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India plans to restore production from discontinued underground mines, identifies 12 blocks

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it plans to restore production from its discontinued underground mines and has identified 12 such blocks with provisional mineable reserves of around 1,060 million tonnes. The move is seen as ...

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline for TikTok deal - Bloomberg

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikToks U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp , Bloomberg reported on Thur...

Australia need to address little holes in their ODI line-up, feels Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the Aaron Finch-led ODI side needs to work on their game to be fully prepared for the 2023 World Cup. Pontings remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in a three-matc...

UP: Baghpat admin orders probe after villagers allege death due to spurious liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village here on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal 43 died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020