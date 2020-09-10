Left Menu
Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, in a press briefing said "till Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no slum dweller in Delhi will be displaced" and asserted that he is making a foolproof plan of action for them which will ensure that none of their houses are demolished.

10-09-2020
Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the AAP alleged on Thursday and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegations, saying nothing can be more false and condemnable than Aam Aadmi Party's diatribe on demolition of jhuggi's around railway land as ordered by the Supreme Court. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, in a press briefing said "till Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no slum dweller in Delhi will be displaced" and asserted that he is making a foolproof plan of action for them which will ensure that none of their houses are demolished. The Supreme Court in a recent order had directed the removal of about 48,000 'jhuggies' along railway tracks in Delhi within three months. Chadha said the AAP will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi and if needed it will move to the Supreme Court and fight the battle on the streets against such moves.

"Arvind Kejriwal is making a foolproof plan of action for the slum dwellers. This action plan and policy will ensure that no slum dwellers' houses is demolished and the BJP's plan to make people homeless will not become successful. "If there is a need then we will move the Supreme Court and also fight this battle on the streets. Without giving alternative house and rehabilitation, no slum dwellers' house will be demolished in Delhi," he said Chadha further claimed that the BJP is issuing notices which are threatening the slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month. "These notices are against humanity and also illegal. These notices are against the basic principle of the Constitution which allows every citizen to have a life with dignity," he said. A statement later quoted him saying," till Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alive, no slum dweller in Delhi will be displaced". Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at Chadha and said nothing can be more false and condemnable than Chadha's diatribe on demolition of 'jhuggis' around railway land as ordered by the Supreme Court of India.

"Delhi government never fought for the 48,000 'jhuggi' dwellers in court and even now when they can help them by giving alternative accommodation in the form of over 50,000 Rajiv Ratan Housing Scheme lying vacant, we find AAP leaders like Raghav Chadha instead of getting accommodation allotted to them are trying to mislead them on legal procedure," he said. Kapoor further said the AAP leaders should stop playing dirty politics on this issue related to the Supreme Court's order. A couple of days back, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to Kejriwal, demanding allotment of flats lying vacant with it to 'jhuggi' dwellers and we reiterate the demand, he said.

