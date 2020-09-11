Gulshan Dynasty Bags 'Luxury Project of the Year-North India'

Gulshan, one of the leading real estate developers of North India, was honored with 'Luxury Project of the Year-North India' for its iconic ultra-luxury wellness homes Gulshan Dynasty by the Economic Times at a virtual press conference and felicitation ceremony. The award was jointly organized by ET Iconic brands and ET Emerging Consumer Brands in association with the ET Unwired

Located in Sector 144, Noida, and spread over 5.8 acres, Gulshan Dynasty offers well laid out homes with 76 percent open space, greenery, and natural light. Every feature in Gulshan Dynasty is thoughtfully placed and research-oriented. Talking about the Gulshan Dynasty, which is designed to take care of the health and wellness of its residents, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan, says, "We are pleased that Gulshan Dynasty has been recognized by the reputed jury members for its futuristic vision as an iconic luxury home destination in North India. Such accolades inspire our team to strive for more. It is a product which is made keeping in mind the millennials, who have traveled across the world and want their home to be more than just four walls of concrete. It is a product created, or rather planned, for this generation, who is looking for convenience and self-sustaining living."First-of-its-kind wellness homes, Gulshan Dynasty offers some state-of-the-art amenities to its residents like Hydroponic Farming for organic produce, yoga pyramids, dedicated sunbathing area, meditation ground, rooftop cinema, more than 450 plus varieties of medicinal plants, separate entry and exit points for residents, and other service personnel. Talking about the legacy of Gulshan and its latest offering Gulshan Dynasty, Ms. Nagpal, says, "It's now been three decades of the journey from independent houses in East Delhi to Multiple Housing Project in Delhi NCR. Gulshan has grown into a massive renowned and reputed luxury Real estate developer having marked a place for itself as an epitome for quality construction and luxury apartments. Today, people value life more than they ever did. Earlier, people used to spend on useless things, but not anymore. Today, a person will be more than willing to spend money judiciously and that involves buying a property that takes care of his health, and the Gulshan Dynasty is the best product that people can think of." Gulshan aims to deliver five million square feet of space by 2023, which includes 9.5 lakh square feet of luxury housing and 4.75 lakh square feet of commercial space. The commercial project Gulshan One29 is located in Sector 129, Noida, amidst high-end residential developments and commercial zones/IT parks, offering a huge catchment area. Ms. Nagpal, says, "Last year, we decided that we will enter the commercial and hospitality segment as well after serving the residential segment only. The decision completes our motto of providing a lifestyle to people as now we will not only provide them residences but also other infrastructure such as malls, hotels, etc that are part of a good lifestyle. Venturing into the commercial luxury, we launched Grand Street, Shopkick in Centrum in Indirapuram and Vivante Street, Ikebana Street & Bellina Street as stand-alone neighborhood shopping streets in Noida."Image 1: Winning Trophy - Gulshan Dynasty - Luxury Project of the Year - North IndiaImage 2: Certificate of Appreciation by ET Iconic brands and ET Emerging Consumer Brands in association with the ET Unwired