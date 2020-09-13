Left Menu
Monsoon withdrawal from west Raj to be delayed: IMD

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Monday. The southwest monsoon was likely to start withdrawing from west Rajasthan this week. A low-pressure area has formed off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, while another one is expected to form by September 20, Mohapatra added. The IMD has also issued an orange colour alert for peninsular India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:04 IST
Monsoon withdrawal from west Raj to be delayed: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from west Rajasthan, which was likely to take place this week, is expected to be delayed due to the formation of cyclonic circulations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for Monday.

The southwest monsoon was likely to start withdrawing from west Rajasthan this week. "But due to the formation of two low-pressure areas, the easterlies will travel all the way to Rajasthan. So, the withdrawal of monsoon from west Rajasthan is unlikely to happen until September 24," IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. A low-pressure area has formed off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, while another one is expected to form by September 20, Mohapatra added.

The IMD has also issued an orange colour alert for peninsular India. "A low-pressure area lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast," the IMD said. "It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards central India across Telangana during the next 2-3 days. The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. An off-shore trough lies off south Gujarat coast to north Karnataka coast," it said.

Due to this, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on September 13 and 14, over Vidarbha on September 15 and over Marathwada on September 16, the IMD added.

