Large tract of land washed away due to erosion by Ganga in Malda

A large tract of land along the banks of the Ganga and a portion of a key embankment have been washed away by erosion in Malda district, officials said here on Sunday. The local authorities are working on a war-footing to plug the breach in the embankment in Bhutni Char (sandbar) area, they said.

The breach along the embankment caused concern among around one lakh people living in Hiranandapur, Keshabpur and Koshighat. After visiting the affected area, local Congress MLA Mottakin Alam alleged that the Trinamool Congress administration has failed to take action on time.

At least 55 houses were washed away due to erosion in the river Ganga in another area of Malda district late last month.