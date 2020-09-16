Left Menu
Equator Prize Award Ceremony 2020 to honour 10 indigenous and local groups

The winners show that even during a global pandemic, local action for the environment is a crucial element to secure well-being and livelihoods.

The event highlights concrete responses and practical solutions to the environmental crisis by indigenous peoples and local communities all over the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)

This year's Equator Prize Award Ceremony will honour 10 outstanding indigenous and local groups from 10 countries, each showcasing innovative, nature-based solutions for tackling biodiversity, climate change, development, and poverty challenges. The event highlights concrete responses and practical solutions to the environmental crisis by indigenous peoples and local communities all over the world. The winners show that even during a global pandemic, local action for the environment is a crucial element to secure well-being and livelihoods.

The high-profile virtual event, associated with the UN Biodiversity Summit, will feature award presentations by celebrities from the winning countries, videos on winning initiatives, community statements and government commitments, as well as musical and cultural performances. The event will be part of the Nature for Life Hub, a 4-day series of virtual events designed to raise ambition for nature-based solutions in global biodiversity and climate policy.

Countries featured in the ceremony include Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mexico, Myanmar, Thailand. For a full list of winners please visit https://www.equatorinitiative.org/2020/06/02/meet-the-winners-of-the-equator-prize-2020

What: Equator Prize 2020 Award Ceremony

When: Tuesday, 29 September, 9.00 AM – 10.30 AM EDT

Where: streamed live on the virtual Nature for Life Hub at https://www.NatureForLifeHub.org and at https://www.learningfornature.org/en/topic/session-1-equator-prize-2020/

Who:

• Henry Golding, Actor

• Dr Jane Goodall, Primatologist and Anthropologist

• Ricky Kej, Grammy Award-winning Musician, Composer, and Environmentalist

• Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme

• Achim Steiner, Administrator, UN Development Programme

Award presentations by celebrities from the winner countries include:

• Clara Hughes, Olympic Champion (Canada)

• Trudie Styler, Actress and Producer (for Ecuador)

• Nicholas Saputra, Actor (Indonesia)

• Prof. Raymond Ranjeva, Judge and former Vice President of the International Court of Justice (Madagascar)

• Lahpai Seng Raw, Peace Activist (Myanmar)

• Khemupsorn "Cherry" Sirisukha, Actor (Thailand)

