Yoga helping COVID-19 patients boost immunity, reduce stress: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, he said the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, has imparted yoga training to almost 6,500 COVID-19 patients. "The practice of Yoga is benefitting the COVID-19 patients across the country, in terms of enhancing the immunity, reducing the stress level etc," Choubey said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:48 IST
Yoga is helping COVID-19 patients across the country boost immunity and reduce stress levels, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Parliament on Friday. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, he said the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, has imparted yoga training to almost 6,500 COVID-19 patients.

"The practice of Yoga is benefitting the COVID-19 patients across the country, in terms of enhancing the immunity, reducing the stress level etc," Choubey said. The MDNIY has imparted yoga training to around 6,500 COVID-19 positive patients. Out of these, the institute has compiled the data of around 200 patients, as part of a pilot project, he said.

In another written reply to a question on the response to this year's International Day of Yoga celebrations, Choubey said, "...due to restrictions on mass gatherings arising from the contagious nature of COVID-19, the theme for International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2020 was adopted as 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family'." The Ministry of AYUSH made various online resources available on its digital platforms like the Yoga portal and social media handles on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to provide ample opportunities to people to learn yoga from their homes, he said. The ministry also organised the 'My Life, My Yoga (MLMY)' i.e. the Jeevan Yoga video blogging contest with attractive prizes for the winners and runners-up, he added.

Additionally, the Ministry of AYUSH, in association with Prasar Bharati, telecasted a trainer-led yoga session on DD National on the sixth International Day of Yoga. Numerous online discourses on yoga by prominent yoga gurus and experts were also organised as a part of the promotional campaign for IDY 2020, the minister informed.

Also, as a part of the observation of IDY, this ministry reached out to gram pradhans with a suggested plan of action for yoga promotion in villages. Common Service Centers (CSCs) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT had also been roped in for the promotion of yoga in rural areas, he said. To facilitate training from home, daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) was organised on DD Bharti for making more and more people familiar with the CYP and preparing them for the main event, Choubey said.

Prominent celebrities from the entertainment industry shared promotional messages on yoga, encouraging people to be active participants from their homes in the IDY, he said. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21.

