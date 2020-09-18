Left Menu
Development News Edition

Effective COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available by first quarter of 2021: Choubey

Responding to another question, Choubey said that the phase-I of clinical trials have revealed excellent safety of the two candidate vaccines indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Cadila Healthcare Ltd, and now their immunogenicity testing is in progress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:08 IST
Effective COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available by first quarter of 2021: Choubey
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

If the advanced clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine succeed, then an effective vaccination is likely to be available by the end of first quarter of 2021, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha on Friday. He was responding to a question about the time by which an effective COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be commercially launched.

The minister further said that no advance purchase agreement with any vaccine manufacturers has been entered into. Responding to another question, Choubey said that the phase-I of clinical trials have revealed excellent safety of the two candidate vaccines indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Cadila Healthcare Ltd, and now their immunogenicity testing is in progress. Their phase II clinical trials are ongoing. The government of India has formed a National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 chaired by the Member (Health) of Niti Aayog, which is creating a strategy on the procurement mechanisms for vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing, along with guiding principles for prioritisation of population groups for vaccination, Choubey said.

The Expert Group has deliberated on broad parameters guiding the selection of COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the country and working in close coordination with Standing Technical Sub-Committee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), he said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted test license permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for preclinical test, examination and analysis to the seven manufacturers in India.

These are Serum Institute of India in Pune, Cadila Healthcare Ltd. in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech International Ltd in Hyderabad, Biological E Ltd. in Hyderabad, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Mumbai, Aurbindo Pharma Limited in Hyderabad, and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Pune. The ICMR is facilitating studies related to COVID-19 vaccines.

An inactivated whole virion candidate vaccine (BBV152) for SARS-CoV-2 has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd using the virus isolate provided by ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. "Phase I clinical trials along with parallel studies in hamsters and rhesus macaques have been completed and have revealed excellent safety of the candidate vaccine. Immunogenicity testing is in progress. Phase II of clinical trials are ongoing," Choubey said. A DNA vaccine has been developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd. Pre-clinical toxicity studies were conducted in small animals: mice, rats, rabbits and guinea pigs. "The vaccine has been found to be safe and immunogenic. Cadila has partnered with ICMR for conduct of parallel pre-clinical studies in rhesus macaques. Phase I clinical trials have been completed. The trial has revealed excellent safety of the candidate vaccine. Immunogenicity testing is in progress. Phase II clinical trials are ongoing," he said.

Serum Institute of India (SII) and ICMR have partnered for clinical development of two global vaccine candidates, including ChAdOx1-S, which is a non- replicating viral vector vaccine developed by University of Oxford/AstraZeneca. This vaccine is undergoing phase III of clinical trials in Brazil. Phase II and III bridging studies have been initiated by ICMR at 14 clinical trial sites, the minister said.

The ICMR and SII have also partnered for clinical development of a glycoprotein subunit nanoparticle adjuvanted vaccine developed by Novavax from the US. The trial will be initiated in the second half of October after the vaccine is manufactured by SII. The trial is led by ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) are also supporting more than 30 vaccine candidates which are in different stages of development. The government of India conveyed its intent to be part of the Vaccine Pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which may be beneficial in providing access to the global vaccine candidates in advanced stages, for their further utilization in the country. Under this pillar, COVAX facility has been created, which is led by GAVI and the World Health Organization (WHO), for fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine across the world, Choubey informed.

The DBT through the IND-CEPI Mission is involved in key partnerships with 'Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)' for supporting Indian researchers for development of clinical immune assays to advance vaccine research. "No advance purchase agreement with any vaccine manufacturers have been entered into," the minister said. ICMR has so far spent more than Rs 25.00 crore from its intramural budget for undertaking work related to development of vaccine candidate and pre-clinical studies, Choubey said. The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body under the DST, has supported three projects under COVID-19 on vaccine research under Intensified Research in high priority areas (IRHPA).

The sanctioned expenditure is Rs 22,27,579 and the committed expenditure is Rs 3,20,78,161. The Department of Biotechnology is also supporting 08 proposals by Industry and academia for candidate vaccine development and associated research resources at a total cost of Rs 75 crore.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Freelance journalist arrested under Official Secrets Act by Delhi Police, sent to police custody

The Patiala House Court has sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Official Secrets Act on September 14, to police custody for six days.Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a re...

Michigan court rules that late arriving ballots must be counted

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that mailed ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 must be counted in the state as long as they are received within two weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the latest move by a U.S. court to protect voting rights in the ...

Case against Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra's daughter

An FIR was lodged against Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishras daughter and six others for allegedly threatening her relative who has lodged a case against her father, accusing him of grabbing his property. An FIR has been lodged against the MLAs d...

Rajasthan government allows family members to meet COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Rajasthan Health Department on Friday permitted family members of COVID-19 patients to meet with them in hospitals by wearing face masks, PPE kits and hand gloves. Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora issued directions, citing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020