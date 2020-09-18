Flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh; 2 dead

Flash flood triggered by incessant rain in the past two days hit several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two persons died in incidents related to it on Friday, according to an official report. The flood has washed away a key bridge and caused water-logging in roads, inundation of agricultural land and massive erosion in several districts such as West Siang, Siang and East Siang, it said.

Two persons were washed away in the swollen Ego river in Lepa Rada district. The number of people who died due to flood-related incidents and landslides in the North-eastern state since June is now 12, the report said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is under home isolation in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID- 19 on Tuesday, expressed grief over the reported loss of lives and properties. "Deeply saddened by loss of two lives in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district due to flood. My sincere condolences to the family grieving the loss. Necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin is being extended. I appeal everyone to take precautions to prevent any further losses," Khandu tweeted.

The chief minister, who has tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, said that he is in constant touch with the administration of the affected districts. The state government is assessing the magnitude of damage to public and private properties, he said.

A bridge on the Ego, which connects Likabali with Lepa Rada district, has been washed away by the gushing river water. The district administration has appealed to people to avoid the Likabali-Aalo road till an alternative is put in place. The Aalo-Pangin road which is considered as the lifeline for the people of West Siang, East Siang, Siang, Lower Siang and Lepa Rada districts, is blocked at several points because of erosion, the report said.

The Sipu and Yomgo rivers in West Siang district are in spate.