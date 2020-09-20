Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers link hormones to lifetime risk for immunological diseases

Researchers from Michigan State University found that the differences in biological sex can dictate lifelong disease patterns. The new study links connections between specific hormones present before and after birth with immune response and lifelong immunological disease development.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:15 IST
Researchers link hormones to lifetime risk for immunological diseases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers from Michigan State University found that the differences in biological sex can dictate lifelong disease patterns. The new study links connections between specific hormones present before and after birth with immune response and lifelong immunological disease development. Published in the most recent edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study answers questions about why females are at increased risk for common diseases that involve or target the immune system like asthma, allergies, migraines and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The findings by Adam Moeser, Emily Mackey and Cynthia Jordan also open the door for new therapies and preventatives. "This research shows that it's our perinatal hormones, not our adult sex hormones, that have a greater influence on our risk of developing mast cell-associated disorders throughout the lifespan," said Moeser, Matilda R. Wilson Endowed Chair, a professor in the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences and the study's principle investigator." A better understanding of how perinatal sex hormones shape lifelong mast cell activity could lead to sex-specific preventatives and therapies for mast cell-associated diseases," added Moeser.

Mast cells are white blood cells that play beneficial roles in the body. They orchestrate the first line of defence against infections and toxin exposure and play an important role in wound healing, according to the study, 'Perinatal Androgens Organize Sex Differences in Mast Cells and Attenuate Anaphylaxis Severity into Adulthood.' However, when mast cells become overreactive, they can initiate chronic inflammatory diseases and in certain cases, death. Moeser's prior research linked psychological stress to a specific mast cell receptor and overreactive immune responses.

Moeser also previously discovered sex differences in mast cells. Female mast cells store and release more inflammatory substances like proteases, histamine and serotonin, compared with males. Thus, female mast cells are more likely than male mast cells to kick-start aggressive immune responses. While this may offer females the upper hand in surviving infections, it also can put females at higher risk for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

"IBS is an example of this. While approximately 25 per cent of the US population is affected by IBS, women are up to four times more likely to develop this disease than men," said Mackey, whose doctoral research is part of this new publication. Moeser, Mackey and Jordan's latest research explains why these sex-biased disease patterns are observed in both adults and prepubertal children. They found that lower levels of serum histamine and less-severe anaphylactic responses occur in males because of their naturally higher levels of perinatal androgens, which are specific sex hormones present shortly before and after birth.

"Mast cells are created from stem cells in our bone marrow. High levels of perinatal androgens program the mast cell stem cells to house and release lower levels of inflammatory substances, resulting in a significantly reduced severity of anaphylactic responses in male newborns and adults," Moeser said. "We then confirmed that the androgens played a role by studying males who lack functional androgen receptors," said Jordan, professor of Neuroscience and an expert in the biology of sex differences.While high perinatal androgen levels are specific to males, the researchers found that while in utero, females exposed to male levels of perinatal androgens develop mast cells that behave more like those of males."For these females, exposure to the perinatal androgens reduced their histamine levels and they also exhibited less-severe anaphylactic responses as adults," said Mackey, who is currently a veterinary medical student at North Carolina State University.

In addition to paving the way for improved and potentially novel therapies for sex-biased immunological and other diseases, future research-based will help researchers understand how physiological and environmental factors that occur early in life can shape lifetime disease risk, particularly mast cell-mediated disease patterns. "While biological sex and adult sex hormones are known to have a major influence on immunological diseases between the sexes, we're learning that the hormones that we are exposed to in utero may play a larger role in determining sex differences in mast cell-associated disease risk, both as adults and as children," Moeser said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescue officials were preparing to evacuate the vessel, Finnish authorities ...

Heavy rains likely in Telangana; administration put on alert

Hyderabad, Sep 20 PTI Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur over isolated parts of Telangana on Monday, the Meteorological Department has said. All the superintendents of police SPs and District Collectors have been directed to be alert, a...

Only 'swadeshi' products available in central police canteens: Govt

The Central Police Canteens CPC, now renamed as Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar KPKB, have been selling only swadeshi products in order to promote domestic industries, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home Ni...

Farm Bills: Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, says Congress

The two farm bills, which were passed in Rajya Sabha amid a din, are against the interest of farmers and today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, the Congress said on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha passed The Farmers Produce Trade an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020