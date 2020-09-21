Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

The DNA samples will be matched later with the family members of people who went missing after the tragedy to ascertain their identities, Bhullar said. The search operation launched on Wednesday on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court has come to an end with the recovery of the skeletal remains, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:01 IST
Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and the SDRF personnel in the area on Sunday, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

DNA samples of the remains were taken by the health department personnel accompanying the joint team before they were cremated as per Hindu rituals at Nandprayag, he said. The DNA samples will be matched later with the family members of people who went missing after the tragedy to ascertain their identities, Bhullar said.

The search operation launched on Wednesday on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court has come to an end with the recovery of the skeletal remains, he said. With the latest recoveries, the number of Kedarnath victims whose remains have been found so far from areas surrounding the temple during successive search operations has risen to 703 while 3,183 people are still missing.

The teams consisting of 60 police, SDRF and health department personnel together conducted the search operation at a height of above 14,000 feet from the sea level. Similar search operations conducted in areas near the temple in the past had also led to the recovery of skeletal remains of a number of people.

The Kedarnath area in Uttarakhand had received unprecedented heavy rainfall between June 14, 2013 to June 17, 2013, and the Chorabari lake had collapsed due to cloudburst that had resulted in a major flash flood. Several roads, buildings and other structures were washed away and around 10,000 people were killed and over 3,000 went missing.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus also weighed.The gloom spread to early European trade wi...

Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act in LS on Monday    New Delhi, S'

Lok Sabha will on Monday take up a bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act that seeks to help micro, small and medium enterprises by providing additional avenues for getting credit facility. The Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill was in...

COVID-19: 91 Indians return to MP from UAE in special flight

An Air India flight carrying 91 Indians, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates UAE for a long time due to the COVID-19 outbreak, arrived here in Madhya Pradesh early Monday morning, an official said. As part of the central governmen...

Injury-plagued Phillies open 4-game series against Nationals

As the Philadelphia Phillies potentially close in on their first playoff appearance since 2011, they may be even further depleted. Already without catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, starting pitchers Spencer Howard and Jake ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020