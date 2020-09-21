Waves, wind lash Bermuda Hurricane Teddy approaches
Tropical storm winds and big waves battered Bermuda on Monday as Hurricane Teddy approached, though the center was projected to spare the wealthy British territory a direct hit. The Category 2 storm was expected to pass to the east as it headed to Nova Scotia, which was under a tropical storm warning from Lower East Pubnico to Main-a-Dieu.
Teddy was located about 160 miles (260 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda on Monday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 9 mph (15 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. The large hurricane was expected to pass some 120 miles (193 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda around noon on Monday at its closest point.
The government closed all air and sea ports, schools and government offices for the second time in a week. Hurricane Paulette made landfall in Bermuda on Sept. 14 as a Category 1 storm and then strengthened into a Category 2, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power.
