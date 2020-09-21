Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K administration signs MoU with Army to operationalise Kishtwar airstrip

Sinha highlighted that the airport would benefit around 2.50 lakh people of the district and would give a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region. Singh, who is the Udhampur MP, said he had proposed to the Airports Authority of India and the defence authorities that the airstrip at Udhampur might also be permitted for civilian use.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:19 IST
J&K administration signs MoU with Army to operationalise Kishtwar airstrip
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Army signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday for development and operationalisation of an airstrip in Kishtwar district, an official said. The proposal envisages that the existing helicopter strip in Kishtwar will be further extended to make it viable for aircraft landing. The airport at Kishtwar would cater to the entire region, according to a statement.

Addressing the event, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed airport would lead to ease of travel, besides boosting tourism and trade. The MoU was signed by Rashtriya Rifles' Sector 9 Commander Brigadier Vikram Bhan and Civil Aviation Commissioner S Katoch in the presence Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through video conference here at the Raj Bhawan, a spokesperson said.

Northern Command Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and Lt Gen. Harsha Gupta, who is the commander of the 16 Corps, was also present. The Lt governor said the aerodrome, whose operationalisation was pending since 2018, would provide a vital connectivity to the Kishtwar even during the severe winter conditions and for medical and other emergencies.

The airdrome at the district, which lies at more than 210 km from the nearest airport in Jammu, would reduce the time taken to travel between the two from eight hours to less than 30 minutes, the Lt governor said. Sinha highlighted that the airport would benefit around 2.50 lakh people of the district and would give a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region.

Singh, who is the Udhampur MP, said he had proposed to the Airports Authority of India and the defence authorities that the airstrip at Udhampur might also be permitted for civilian use. The Kishtwar airport, according to Singh, would also expedite the work on two major power projects -- Pakal Dul and Keru.

Singh said he had first initiated the proposal about three years back to develop an airport at Kishtwar. However, there were certain constraints and issues since the land adjoining the existing airstrip was in the possession of the defence authorities, according to the statement.

A series of meetings between the defence authorities and the Civil Aviation Ministry were organised by Singh over the past several months in New Delhi before an amicable agreement could be arrived at, it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defence

Democrat Joe Biden leaves little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although the former vice president has not fully detailed his nuclear priorities, he says he ...

WHO says no change to COVID-19 transmission guidance after U.S. change

The World Health Organization has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, an official said on Monday after U.S. health officials updated their guidance with a warning that COVID-19 can spread through airborne part...

MP minister apologises after row over remarks on tribal outfit

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday apologised after a controversy over her anti-national remarks against a tribal outfit that formed an alliance with the Congress in the last assembly polls and amid demand for her dismiss...

More than 150 nations join global vaccine plan but U.S., China absent

Some 156 nations have joined a global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday, but superpowers China and the United States did not sign up. U.S. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020