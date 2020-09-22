Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman killed as boulder falls on her house in Goa

A 63-year-old woman was crushed to death when a huge boulder fell on her house in Goa's Vasco town following incessant rains in the area, a police official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:28 IST
Woman killed as boulder falls on her house in Goa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 63-year-old woman was crushed to death when a huge boulder fell on her house in Goa's Vasco town following incessant rains in the area, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the woman and her other family members were sleeping at their home located on a hill in Vaddem ward of Vasco in South Goa district, he said.

A huge boulder came rolling down the hill on to their house, causing its roof to collapse. The woman got trapped under the boulder and died on the spot, the official said.

The other family members escaped unhurt as they rushed out of the house, he said. A joint team of fire, emergency services personnel and Mormugao Municipal Council officials later pulled out the woman's body from under the boulder, the official said.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of the coastal state since the last few days.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New York City police officer charged with espionage on Tibetans, acting as illegal agent of China

A 33-year-old New York police officer has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of China, with authorities here accusing the Tibetan-origin man of spying on the supporters of the Tibetan independence movement in the US for the Chines...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 approached 200,000, by far the highest number of any nation, while Mexico surpassed 700,000 confirmed cases even as health authorities cited what they described as nearly two months of slowing infection rat...

UN faces 'crisis of confidence' without comprehensive reforms: PM Modi

The United Nations faces a crisis of confidence without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that todays interconnected world needs a reformed multilateralism that gives voice to all stakeholders, addresse...

Intel gets U.S. licences to supply some products to Huawei

Intel Corp has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020