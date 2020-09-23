Ghaziabad civic body to demolish 11 illegal houses on govt land

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation will bulldoze 11 more houses that were illegally constructed on government land in Shanti Nagar colony. On Saturday, boundary walls of 20 houses were demolished, while three houses were razed. The houses were allegedly sold by land mafias over a decade ago.

Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar told PTI that 11 houses would be demolished to vacate the government land. The residents were intimated about the demolition six months ago. The civic body will ensure alternative arrangements for the residents, he added.

Tanwar said the land mafias would be identified and action would be taken against them for selling the government land to gullible buyers. Over five hectares of land will be handed over to a proposed political training institute and 3.05 hectares has already been allotted to it.

In October 2018, the state government gave its nod for constructing a political training institute, which will impart training to the public representatives, budding politicians and political workers. The institute would be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore.