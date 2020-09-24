FROM THE FIELD: Protecting the post-pandemic planet
An emphasis on sustainable development and fighting climate change will benefit countries around the world as they recover from the unprecedented economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, says the UN Development Programme, (UNDP).UN News | Updated: 24-09-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 09:41 IST
UNDP has been working for over a decade with governments on developing what are known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which outline commitments made by individual states to combat climate change.
These commitments, which focus on forestry, energy, environment and oceans, are part of the Paris Agreement on climate change which aims to restrict the global increase in temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius and hopefully 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
COVID-19 continues to disrupt the life of billions globally, pushing tens of million into extreme poverty and straining health and social security systems, as countries face the deepest global recession in 75 years.
Read more here, to find out why UNDP believes the post-COVID-19 recovery will be more successful if environmental and climate planning is prioritized.
