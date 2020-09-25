Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seeking deeper emissions cuts, U.N. and Britain plan December climate summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was "going flat out" to upgrade its Paris climate pledge, but he gave no date for when it would be unveiled. Countries' existing pledges would result in global warming far beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 01:37 IST
Seeking deeper emissions cuts, U.N. and Britain plan December climate summit

The United Nations and Britain will host an online climate summit in December, the fifth anniversary of the U.N. Paris climate agreement, in a last-ditch bid to have countries meet a deadline to upgrade their emissions-cutting pledges.

The aim is to inject momentum into global efforts to combat climate change, after this year's planned U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. At a climate roundtable on Thursday on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the online summit on Dec. 12 would be "an important moment to continue raising climate ambition."

Guterres also urged big emitters like China and the European Union – both of which announced tougher climate targets this month - to follow up on those commitments with concrete plans and policies. Nearly 200 signatories to the Paris Agreement pledged to update their 2015 commitments before the end of 2020, but no large emitters have formally submitted new pledges to the U.N.

On Nov. 4, the United States is set to become the only signatory to exit the agreement after President Donald Trump announced his intention to quit in his first year in office. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain was "going flat out" to upgrade its Paris climate pledge, but he gave no date for when it would be unveiled.

Countries' existing pledges would result in global warming far beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. Scientists say this much warming would unleash catastrophic impacts including debilitating heat waves, severe flooding and steep sea-level rise. Averting this would require rapid action by governments to wean the global economy off fossil fuels, delegates said on Thursday. Vulnerable countries also say they need financial help to adapt to the climate-related devastation already on their doorsteps.

"We need solidarity we can see, reductions in emissions we can measure, and resources vulnerable nations can afford to access now," said Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama. The scale of ambition unveiled at the December summit may rest on the results of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Trump's Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, has made urgent climate action a pillar of his campaign and has vowed to recommit the United States to the Paris Agreement if elected.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's surprise announcement this week to the General Assembly that China will commit to reach carbon neutrality before 2060 could also galvanise action by other countries ahead of December. The online summit will take place a day after EU leaders meet in hopes of clinching a deal on a more ambitious 2030 climate target for the 27-country bloc.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to execute first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty

The U.S. government plans on Thursday to execute Christopher Vialva, a convicted murderer and the first Black man to face the federal death penalty since the punishment was resumed this summer after a 17-year hiatus. Vialva was 19 years old...

Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US election hack-and-leak threat

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russias intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S. election. The company said the acc...

U.S. vaccine program chief backs stricter rules for emergency use of COVID-19 shot

The scientific head of the U.S. government program designed to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines said on Thursday he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus. Speaking at a virtua...

U.S. senators, citing Uighurs, urge Netflix to drop planned Chinese sci-fi series

Five Republican U.S. senators have urged Netflix Inc to reconsider plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy into a TV series because they said the author has defended the Chinese governments treatment of Uighur Muslims.The Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020