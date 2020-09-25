Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani, Tata, GMR among 43 firms to show interest in CSMT redevelopment project: Railways

Tata Projects, Adani Group, Larsen & Toubro, and GMR Group were among 43 prospective bidders who attended a pre-bid meeting on Friday for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of the railways in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 21:44 IST
Adani, Tata, GMR among 43 firms to show interest in CSMT redevelopment project: Railways
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tata Projects, Adani Group, Larsen & Toubro, and GMR Group were among 43 prospective bidders who attended a pre-bid meeting on Friday for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of the railways in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Heritage site. According to a railway ministry statement, the Rs 1,642-crore redevelopment project encapsulates integration of various modes to make the iconic railway station a multi-modal transport hub.

The total real estate built-up area is 25 lakh square feet and the construction period is of four years, it said. The cost of the real estate around it is Rs 1,433 crore.

The Niti Aayog CEO and the Railway Board Chairman and CEO chaired the pre-bid meeting via digital platform. The meeting was attended by representatives of 43 prospective bidders, including Adani Group, Tata Projects Ltd., Eldeco, GMR Group, JKB Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, SNCF Hubs and Connexions, I Squared Capital, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., Ace Urban developers, GR Infrastructure, Essel Group, and Larsen & Toubro.

The meeting was also attended by architects (namely BDP Singapore, Hafeez Contractor, AECOM), fund houses (namely Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Ltd., Brookfield), consultancy firms (namely JLL, Boston Consultancy Group, KPMG, PwC India, EY), and embassies namely the British High Commission. Invest India, set up by DPIIT which is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India, also attended the meet.

CSMT is a historic station and UNESCO World Heritage site located in the heart of Mumbai city. The redevelopment plan will include segregation of arrival and departure, divyang friendly station, better level of services for passengers, energy efficient building and restoring the heritage site as per its 1930 levels. The CSMT railway station will function like a city centre rail mall where, in addition to a passenger's transportation needs, his daily needs like retail, food and beverage, entertainment, souvenir shopping are also fulfilled. The aim is that most of his daily needs are catered to by visiting the railway station thus avoiding unnecessary travel within the city. The Request for Qualification (RFQ) for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on public-private partnership (PPP) mode has been invited by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). During the pre-bid meeting, it was highlighted that at the RFQ stage the applicants would need to fulfil only the financial criteria, and the technical eligibility criteria has been dispensed with.

The selected bidder at the RFP stage shall take up the redevelopment of the railway station and commercial development of the surrounding railway land on leasehold basis for 60 years for commercial development and up to 99 years for residential development on selected plots, along with operation and maintenance of the station for 60 years on concession basis.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal may have won the French Open a record 12 times but the Spaniard feels this years conditions will be the most difficult he has ever faced at Roland Garros and mean he must be at his best to have a chance of retaining his title aga...

C'garh sero survey: Antibodies in 13.41 pc of Raipur sample

A sero survey has found that 13.41 per cent people tested have developed antibodies in Raipur, Chhattisgarhs worst coronavirus-hit district, officials said on Friday. The serological survey was conducted last week with the help of Indian Co...

India unlikely to revoke PUBG ban despite Tencent licence withdrawal - source

India is unlikely to revoke a ban on PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds PUBG following PUBG Corps decision to withdraw the mobile games publishing rights in the country from Chinas Tencent, a senior government official said on Friday.PUBG, a popu...

Leonardo sees 1 bln euro industry boost from Italy's alliance with U.S. on space

An agreement between Italy and the United States over space exploration can generate around 1 billion euros 1.16 billion for the Italian space industry, the CEO of aerospace and defence group Leonardo said. Italys Undersecretary to the Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020